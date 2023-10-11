Heslerton Juniors Football Club Hawks Under-Sevens hit top form at Stamford Bridge

Heslerton Hawks Under-Sevens, blue kit, in action earlier this season.

A dazzling display from the Hawks saw Valentine Davison net five goals and Trent Simpson score once also.

The whole Hawks team showed excellent form with Oliver Kings’ performance in goal notable for the Blues and Reggie Cooper's excellent defensive display been rewarded with the Heslerton player of the match award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two goals from Toby Shearsmith wasn’t enough for Heslerton Hunters Under-11s as they welcomed a very well drilled and organised Stamford Bridge side on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pip Palmer and Jasmine Harrison shared the Hunters’ player of the match award.

Heslerton Heroes Under-14s made the trip to tackle Haxby on Sunday in another step on their new journey in the York Under-14 League.

The first half was full of goals, Louie Spencer and Oscar Curran with the Heslerton goals but Haxby replied with three efforts of their own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second half and the same two scorers, Spencer and Curran, gave Heslerton a lead going into the final minutes, but hosts Haxby replied with seconds left to share the points.

End to end football, both teams working tirelessly to get the win but the final score was 4-4 and a fair result for both teams.