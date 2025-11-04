Heslerton Juniors Hurricanes lose 11-goal thriller at Thirsk Falcons

Junior football reports

Heslerton Juniors Under-14s Hurricanes lost 6-5 in a York League Division Three thriller at Thirsk Falcons on Sunday.

The visitors put in a great effort in an incredibly entertaining game at Thirsk but still came away with nothing.

A hat-trick for Theo Watson and two goals for Chester Driver wasn't enough for the Blues as Falcons scored a last-minute winner.

Heslerton Spiders U15s produced a fantastic second-half performance to blow away Wilberfoss 4-1 in Division 1.

Two goals from the impressive Freddie Maw, and fine finishes from Lucas Armstrong and George Allen gave the home side the win and three more points.

Heslerton Heroes U16s progressed to the next round of the East Riding FA Cup with a 3-2 victory over Market Weighton.

Ben Stroud opened the scoring latching onto a through-ball and rounding the keeper before poking home.

Keane Welburn added a stunning second with a ferocious long range effort and the impressive Oscar Curran added a third with another long-range shot.

Market Weighton rallied and capitalised on errors to pull two goals back before the break however the Heroes held on in the second half to put their name in the hat for the draw for the next round.

Scarborough Ladies U18s headed to Market Weighton with only 11 players, with several suffering from injuries and illness, but put in a defiant display despite an 8-2 defeat – the hosts scoring four times while Boro were reduced to 10 players due to injury.

Girl of the Game Emilie Watson opened the scoring and set up the second for Keira Hampson – her first for the club, while Ellie-Mae Bloomfield saved a second-half penalty.