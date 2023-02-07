Heslerton net spot in East Riding County FA Qualifying Cup semi-finals

Heslerton moved into the ERCFA Qualifying Cup semis

The hosts started the brightest with midfielder George Ridler coming close inside the opening minute and it wasn’t long before Heslerton took advantage, writes Keith Sales.

Morgan Kendrew pounced on a loose ball at the edge of the box and with his usual pace and gusto, the Costello defence reluctant to dive in, Heslerton’s leading marksman fired his side into an early lead.

Home keeper Simon Clark made two saves of note then captain Ollie Stanton stepped into centre-back with Jack Burnett forced to leave the field through injury.

The second half saw the hosts make a bright start, with Jamie Atkinson and Jack Pinder both going close to making it 2-0.

Inside the last 20 Ethan Chan sent a free-kick into the box, controlled by Jack Pinder, he fired his side further ahead with a fine finish with the outside of his right foot.

Division One leaders Amotherby & Swinton won 5-0 at Bagby & Balk.

George Peirson fired home the opening goal at the back post, a Alan Goforth header from a corner doubled the visitors’ score before Nathan Cross scored direct from a corner to give the visitors a 3-0 interval lead.

Further goals were added in the second half by Oliver Towse and Josh Singleton, man of the Match for Amotherby was Josh Towse.

Second-placed Union Rovers won 5-3 at home to Rosedale.

Lee Timmins put Union ahead after 15 minutes, Rosedale equalised through Ryan Hewison, Union regained the lead with a Luke Scott goal after 42 minutes, and on the stroke of half-time doubled their lead through Adam Stockell.

Rosedale got it back to 3-2 through a long range Josh Butler strike, Union then went 4-2 ahead with an own goal.

The visitors scored a third goal when captain Paul Allsopp hit an unstoppable long-range shot into the top corner, but Union sealed the win 10 minutes from time when sub Jamie Allen scored on the counter.

Rosedale’s Man of the Match was central midfielder Aidan Taylor.

Thornton-le-Dale netted an impressive 5-1 victory at Kirkdale United.

Thornton started well and took the lead in the third minute when the home keeper scored an own goal.

Hugh Dale then added a couple of well taken goals in the 15th and 27th minutes before Isaac Edmond’s towering header from a corner came back off the bar on 29 minutes.

Morgan Elven added a fourth in the 31st minute with a fine individual goal.

Jack Connelly calmly slotted home a fifth in the 54th minute finishing off a fine move involving Myles Dale and Zac Lassiter.

Kirkdale scored a consolation in the 69th minute when the ball broke kindly in the six-yard box for a Ryan Watson to pull a goal back.

Dale’s man of the match went to right-back John Lay in another all-round very good team performance.

Ryedale Sports Club gained their first league win of the season when they triumphed 2-0 at Kirkbymoorside Reserves.

Ryedale started strongly and led early thanks to a superb Luke Hobbs goal.

The visitors were also on the attack early in the second half to make it 2-0, Charlie Ridler scoring for the second successive week.

Ryedale’s Man of the Match was midfielder Ryan Stead.

Ayton won 4-2 at home to Snainton in the second round of the Ryedale Hospital Cup.

A Nicko Dunn goal after two minutes set Ayton on their way with Eric Hall adding another before Sam Cooper replied for Snainton before half-time.

Hall and Dunn completed their braces to seal the win for Ayton, Snainton man of the match Joe Milner replying for the visitors.

Man of the Match for Ayton was stand-in keeper Jaymaine White.

Goal Sports won 1-0 at Amotherby & Swinton Reserves in the Panasonic League Division 2 Cup first round.

Ronan Ohanrahan continued his fine form with the only goal in the first half in what was a very scrappy game.

Man of the Match winners were Jamie Scurry (Amotherby), and Dragos Dragan at centre-back for a composed display (Goal Sports). In the second round Goal Sports will be at home to The Valley.

Duncombe Park Reserves lost 3-2 to Sinnington on Malton’s 3g pitch.

Sinnington took a first-half lead with a Jack Balderson volley following a Jon Mitchell free-kick.

Duncombe Park were soon back on level terms thanks to a Harry King goal but just before half time a second Jack Balderson goal – a header from a Archie Turner corner put the Sinners into a 2-1 interval lead.

Sinnington doubled their lead when Luke Balderson scored and Park hit a second through Dave Wallinger.

Sinnington will be at home to Filey Town Reserves in round two.

Man of the Match winners were Park debutant keeper Will Snowden, he kept his team in the game with numerous saves until he was forced off due to being knocked out by one of his own players, Jack Balderson won the Sinnington award.

Ryan Rivis scored a first-half hat-trick as Wombleton Wanderers eased to a 5-0 win at Goldsborough United.

After the break Jordan Rivis scored his first goal for the visitors upon his return from playing for Redcar in the Northern League.

Striker Josh Tateson rounded off the scoring after pouncing on a United defensive mistake.

Wombleton Wanderers’ Man of the Match award was shared by Josh Tateson and Kyle Wren.

Fixtures for Saturday February 11: Kick-off 2pm

Div 1: Amotherby & Swinton v Ayton, Bagby and Balk v Snainton, Kirkbymoorside Res v Rosedale, Ryedale SC v Kirkdale Utd, Union Rovers v Thornton le Dale.