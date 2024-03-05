Heslerton Spiders Under-13s secure York & District Youth League title
The away team took a surprise lead early on but Dexter Penny brought the sides level with a long-range effort before Jack Herdman sent the Spiders into the lead and right on half-time Alf Marrington made it 3-1.
The second half belonged to the Spiders with Freddie Maw scoring twice to secure the points and the league championship.
Heslerton Under-Sevens travelled to York RI last weekend.
The Hawks continued their current run of excellent form playing wonderful football.
Trent Simpson scored a first-half hat-trick and Billy Cooper scored a brace in the second half.
There were excellent performances all around but the player of the match was Trent Simpson who ran the home team ragged.
Heslerton Hunters Under-11s travelled to Haxby.
Goals from Toby Farn and Jacob Moss weren't enough to get them a victory.
Goalkeeper Jack Bowes got the man of the match award for a string of fantastic saves.
Scarborough Athletic Under-Sevens won the Scarborough & District Minor League five-a-side tournament on Sunday morning.
The afternoon saw the Scarborough Football Scholarship team win the Under-Eights tournament, both being staged at The Flamingo Land Stadium.