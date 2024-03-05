​Heslerton Spiders Under-13s secure York & District Youth League title

The away team took a surprise lead early on but Dexter Penny brought the sides level with a long-range effort before Jack Herdman sent the Spiders into the lead and right on half-time Alf Marrington made it 3-1.

The second half belonged to the Spiders with Freddie Maw scoring twice to secure the points and the league championship.

Heslerton Under-Sevens travelled to York RI last weekend.

Heslerton Hawks Under-7s, blue kit, playing against Osbaldwick earlier this season.

The Hawks continued their current run of excellent form playing wonderful football.

Trent Simpson scored a first-half hat-trick and Billy Cooper scored a brace in the second half.

There were excellent performances all around but the player of the match was Trent Simpson who ran the home team ragged.

Heslerton Hunters Under-11s travelled to Haxby.

Goals from Toby Farn and Jacob Moss weren't enough to get them a victory.

Goalkeeper Jack Bowes got the man of the match award for a string of fantastic saves.

Scarborough Athletic Under-Sevens won the Scarborough & District Minor League five-a-side tournament on Sunday morning.