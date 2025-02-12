Heslerton Spiders Under-14s earn derby win against Brooklyn

Heslerton Hedgehogs, blue kit, lost 6-0 at home to York RI.

​For the second time in three weeks Brooklyn made the short journey for the local derby at Settrington versus Heslerton Under-14s Spiders.

​The deadlock was broken by Dexter Penny halfway through the first half, writes Steve Allardice.

Just before the break George Allan sent Freddie Maw racing away who converted at the second attempt.

The second half saw the visitors pull a goal back but Spiders didn't panic and Penny added his second before Alfie Marrington finished off to secure the three points for the Spiders.

Heslerton Hornets Under-Nines travelled to play Scarborough Athletic Whites on Sunday.

The home team took an early lead as the Hornets took some time to get going, eventually though they got their equaliser through William Flinton after great link-up play with George Harrison.

Despite their best efforts neither team could find a winner with both keepers and defenders making great saves and blocks.

It was a tough day at the office for Heslerton Hedgehogs Under-16s who hosted York RI.

Hedgehogs, with a depleted team and regular goalkeeper missing, defended doggedly in the first half and despite their best efforts couldn't find the target whereas at the other end RI struck home four times to take a lead into the break.

A shuffle of personnel at the break saw the Hedgehogs regular keeper take over the gloves after arriving late but still they couldn't breach the RI defence with the visitors adding two more to record a 6-0 victory.