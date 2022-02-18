Heslerton Under-15s in blue v Brooklyn in white. Photos by Cherie Allardice

Playing downhill with the wind in the first half the visitors struck first with a long-range free-kick that took a horrendous bobble in front of keeper Richard Gale and flew over his shoulder into the net.

Into the second half with the wind behind them Heslerton turned the screw and found themselves level with a fine finish from Harry Thompson and shortly afterwards man of the match Caleb Jordan sent a delightful free-kick from the touchline into the top corner to put the Blues in front.

Tommy Palmer hit the post to almost extend their lead but Heslerton held on for the win.

The Heslerton Under-15s keeper tips a Brooklyn effort over the bar

Heslerton Under-Eights Hounds also braved the winter elements to host a strong West Pier side.

Thomas Wright opened the scoring for the blues before Pier hit back, beating the impressive Dhruv Muddu in the Heslerton goal.