​Heslerton Under-11s Fireworks Girls battle back against newcomers Great Driffield

Heslerton U11s Girls Fireworks (blue) take on Driffield (blue and white) Photo: Cherie Allardice.

The hosts created a lot of chances but were foiled by an excellent display by the Driff keeper.

The visitors went ahead before Fliss Mathers finally got a deserved goal with a great long range shot.

Player of the match was Sariah Mateer.

Heslerton Under-14s welcomed Bishopthorpe in a well fought battle between two York Youth League Division Two newcomers.

Finn Campbell opened the scoring for Heslerton after some fine work from player of the match Ben Stroud and Oscar Curran.

Archie Pilmoor made it two with a wicked free-kick and Curran made it 3-0 when he neatly followed up from another Pilmoor free-kick.

Scarborough Athletic Under-19s got their York League One season off to a great start with a resounding 9-1 win against York RI.

Reuben Taylor fired Boro ahead with a great 20-yard strike into the far corner.

A slick pass forward from Ben Gibson found Finlay Hopper who turned chipped it to Josh Simpson whose touch lifted it up for him to volley it into the net.

With the Boro defence holding firm, Ryder Greening made it 3-0 just before half time.

Marauding left-back Gibson made it 4-0 before man of the match Adam Amiche and a second from Taylor made it six.

Harry Southwick netted before RI hit a consolation.

However Boro added further goals from Taylor Hide and Finlay Hopper to round off an excellent start to the season.

