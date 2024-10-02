Heslerton Under-14s Spiders stay in top spot after home win
Goals from Aidey Stone (2), William Hawkins (2), Dexter Penny, Jackson Boyle and Miles Temple saw the very impressive Spiders home to keep their top spot in York & District Youth Football League Division Two.
Heslerton Under-Nines Hornets welcomed Scalby to the Hornets’ new home of Settrington with the home team going goal crazy in the Scarborough & District Minor League clashes.
First-half strikes from Ollie Fisher, William Flinton, Josh Brown, George Harrison (2) and Santino Abbey were followed by second-half goals from Blake Timms (3) and Flinton grabbing his second.
More goals followed in the second game with Max Patterson grabbing a hat-trick and Flinton, Harrison and Abbey also finding the net.
Brown and Fisher were named the star performers.
Heslerton Under-12 Hunters found themselves a goal down as Carr Vikings started strongly at Sand Lane however they soon levelled as Eden Davison turned home a Toby Farn cross.
Hunters then took the lead in the York & District Youth Football League clash as Toby Shearsmith ran through the defence to square to Evie Robinson to finish however Carr Vikings levelled again and despite their best efforts the Hunters couldn't find a winner.
Shearsmith and Harley Sefton got the man of the match accolades.