Boro skipper Michael Coulson battles for the ball against AFC Fylde PHOTOS BY RICHARD PONTER

Boro made a bright start, a Lewis Maloney cross from the right was headed just over by Kieran Burton, Ryan Watson sent over a cross towards Kieran Glynn, who fired straight at keeper Chris Neal, and Watson and Bailey Gooda both had shots deflected wide, writes Steve Adamson

They took a deserved lead on 13 minutes with a fabulous 25-yard strike from the outstanding Maloney, which flew into the top left corner, giving the keeper no chance.

Fylde had been pushed back in defence, but Nick Haughton fired straight at Joe Cracknell, then Connor Barrett skied a shot high over the bar, before they drew level on 19 minutes from a free-kick from Haughton wide on the right.

Boro head the ball clear against the league leaders AFC Fylde.

He floated the ball over to the far post, where unmarked centre-back Emeka Obi had the time to take a touch, before slotting into the bottom right corner.

Boro enjoyed another spell of superiority, with Luca Colville and Don Tear both in fine form, and further chances were carved out, with Maloney blazing over, then Weledji headed a Maloney free kick just over the bar, and a surging run from Watson led to him teeing up the outstanding Maloney, who drilled his shot over.

Fylde had a good spell just before the interval, with Weledji blocking a strike from Mo Faal, Connor Barrett shot just wide, and Cracknell saved a Siya Ligendza shot, but the final attack of the half came from Boro, when Glynn passed to Tear on the left, and he drove his shot narrowly over.

The second half will be remembered more for two bizarre interruptions to play rather than the quality of football, as first a fire alarm went off in the toilets behind the Shed, leading to the referee taking the players off the pitch for six minutes while security officials investigated.

A home player takes a tumble in the National League North match

Then later in the game, a low flying drone above the pitch caused a four minute hold up.

Action on the pitch was mainly played in the Boro half, but, unlike in the first half, few chances were created.

Haughton fired wide, Joe Rowley burst through on goal, but his run was halted by a combination of Gooda and Weledji, then Rowley flashed a low ball across the Boro goalmouth, but no-one was there to apply a finishing touch.

Boro didn’t trouble visiting keeper Neal, although Maloney sent a shot straight at him, then Watson’s surging run saw him lay off to Glynn, who played a through ball to Colville, who was rapidly closed down before he could get in a shot, and a Watson cross was hacked clear by Alex Whitmore. At the other end, Haughton twice raced clear, but was halted by tackles from Maloney, then Weledji.

Fylde’s winner came late on when Obi hoisted a high cross towards the far post, Cracknell pushed the ball away, but it fell to Mo Faal, who slammed his shot into the net from close range.

The nearest Boro came to snatching a late equaliser was when a McGuckin cross was scrambled clear, then Maloney sent a free-kick into the box, and Coulson’s shot was blocked, just seconds before the final whistle.

BORO: Cracknell, Weledji, Burton, Maloney, Gooda, Watson, Colville (Greenfield 80), Wiles (Ilesanmi 80), Coulson, Glynn, Tear (McGuckin 65)

FYLDE: Neal, Weston, Whitmore, Philliskirk (Hatfield 73), Obi, Haughton, Faal, Conlan, Barrett, Ligendza (Rowley 60), Bird (Charman 78)

REFEREE- Jamie O’Connor

GOALS- BORO- Lewis Maloney 13

FYLDE- Emeka Obi 19, Mo Faal 82

YELLOW CARDS- FYLDE- Pierce Bird, Curtis Weston

BORO MAN OF MATCH- Lewis Maloney

