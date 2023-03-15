​High-flyers Heslerton Under-13s and Scalby Under-13s secure home wins in Scarborough Minor League

Heslerton Heroes Under-13s take on Eastfield Under-13s PHOTOS BY CHERIE ALLARDICE

Goals from Taylor Sims, Charlie Ellis, Finn Campbell, Tom Gibson, Peter Goodwin, Alf Robinson, a brace each from player of the game Anderson Hahn and Archie Pilmoor and a hat-trick from Keane Welburn gave The Heroes the win.

Scalby U13s won 12-0 at home to Sleights U13s.

Spencer Taylor opened the scoring after a couple minutes, with a powerful left foot finish and was soon to get his second with a simple side foot tap-in.

Heslerton Heroes Under-13s (orange kit) in action against Eastfield. PHOTO: CHERIE ALLARDICE

Liam Cassidy ran the full length of the pitch to set up Teddy Eccles to grab Scalby’s third.

Freddie Fletcher then had a productive 15-minute stint scoring four consecutive goals with a combination of direct running, close control and composed finishes.

Freddie Jewison benefited from Thomas Silby’s quick thinking as he slotted in his early low corner. Taylor struck a great long range looping shot to make it nine.

Silby hit a lovely curling shot that was too accurate for the outstretched keeper.

Heslerton Heroes Under-13s (orange kit) battle with Eastfield Under-13s

James Draper sent in a chipped cross for man of the match Taylor to nod in his fourth and In turn completing the perfect hat-trick.

It was then left to Jayden Simpson to complete the scoring into an empty net to give a full-time score of 12-0.