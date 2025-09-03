High-flying Bridlington Town frustrated by last-gasp leveller from struggling hosts Ossett United
The Seasiders looked the sharper of the two sides from the start, showing intensity and dominance in possession. The game quickly became physical, with the referee reaching for his cards on multiple occasions.
The first booking came inside the opening stages, when Ben Farrar was shown a yellow for a foul on Ossett goalkeeper Aleksander Petrovic.
Moments later, veteran forward Michael Coulson picked up the ball outside the box and unleashed a powerful strike from distance, beating Petrovic and giving Town a 1-0 lead in the 12th minute.
Bridlington continued to control the play, but Ossett looked dangerous on the counter.
Tom Allan found himself in the referee’s book midway through the first half after blocking the keeper’s kick, but Town went into the break deservedly ahead.
The second half turned scrappy, and in the 67th minute, Farrar was dismissed for a second yellow after being adjudged to have dived in the box.
Just minutes later, Casey Stewart also received a yellow card as the tension on the pitch increased.
Despite being down to 10 men, Bridlington worked tirelessly to hold onto their lead.
But heartbreak came late on, when Ossett found an equaliser through Callum Petch after a goalmouth scramble.
Town manager Mike Thompson reflected: ”It sounds like sour grapes, it really does, but the lads have been outstanding, they have been so good and they don’t deserve to come away from here without a clean sheet and winning the game.”