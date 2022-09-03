Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Maloney was man of the match for Boro at Farsley

The home side included three ex-Boro players, Max Dearnley, Lewis Turner (on his 30th birthday) and Tom Allan, writes Steve Adamson.

On top virtually throughout, and roared on by a large and vocal army of supporters, Boro turned on another superb performance to remain fourth in the table, and will be disappointed they didn't win by a bigger margin, such was their dominance.

Michael Coulson and Will Jarvis both had surging runs closed down by the home defence, while Farsley skipper Chris Atkinson volleyed straight at Boro keeper Joe Cracknell, before the opening goal arrived in the 12th minute when a Jackson throw into the area was cleared towards Lewis Maloney, who hoisted the ball back into the six-yard box for Kieran Weledji to prod past the keeper.

Kieran Weledji opened the scoring for Boro at Farsley

A right-wing corner from Luca Colville was headed narrowly wide by Bailey Gooda, Maloney, who was terrific yet again, fired over from a 30-yard free-kick, Coulson sent a through-ball to Dom Tear, whose shot was charged down by Adam Clayton.

Then Boro doubled their lead on 26 minutes with a fabulous goal.

Kieran Glynn, who was outstanding all game, passed forward to Jarvis, who rounded a defender before slotting past keeper Dearnley.

Glynn then set up a chance for Coulson, but Andy Butler cleared the danger.

Farsley's best spell of the game was the five minutes either side of the interval.

Butler bundled a shot just past the post then a Frank Mulhearn strike was blocked by the hard-working Colville shortly before the interval, but they pulled a goal back less than two minutes into the second half when a right-winger corner from Bobby Johnson was powerfully headed home by Butler.

Boro reacted quickly, and were soon back in control, with Glynn, Colville, Tear and Jarvis all spraying the ball about, while Thornton and Gooda won any high balls that came their way from the beleaguered home side.

A run from Coulson was halted by a strong Adam Clayton challenge, before Boro restored their two-goal lead on 53 minutes when Colville won possession, passed to Glynn, and he sent a precise through-ball to Tear, who showed great composure to slot past Dearnley.

Colville laid off to Maloney, whose shot brought a diving save from Dearnley, and Weledji latched onto a pass from Maloney, but his shot was blocked by Butler as Boro continued to dictate play.

They went 4-1 up on 62 minutes with another terrific goal, when Jarvis raced past a defender and passed inside to Luca Colville on the edge of the area, and he calmly placed his shot into the bottom left corner.

Jimmy Spencer volleyed over in a rare Farsley attack, then Colville set up Jackson, who fired narrowly wide.

On 67 minutes Thornton sent a long ball forward towards debutant Hassan Ayari, who showed great pace to drive forward, but his shot was blocked.

Farsley added a second goal on 75 minutes as Joe Cracknell couldn't hold a cross under pressure, and the ball fell to Adam Clayton, who headed into the empty net.

Boro created further chances, Jarvis bundling the ball wide following a Maloney free-kick, and Dan Bramall, on his 24th birthday, had a stinging shot blocked by Kian Scales.

Bramall also had a low shot saved, before Farsley had a couple of late half-chances, as Clayton blazed a shot over, and Colville blocked a strike from Spence, but Boro were worthy winners, and left the field to huge cheers from the travelling supporters.

FARSLEY: Dearnley, Turner, Scales, Johnson (Dube 60), Butler, Clayton, Allan, Atkinson, Spencer, Mulhern (Sayers 60), Parkin (Gratton 71)

BORO: Cracknell, Weledji, Jackson, Maloney, Thornton, Gooda, Colville, Tear (Ayari 60), Coulson (Bramall 71), Glynn, Jarvis (Plant 87)

REFEREE: Ben Wyatt

GOALS: Farsley Celtic- Andy Butler 46, Adam Clayton 75

Boro: Kieran Weledji 12, Will Jarvis 26, Dom Tear 53, Luca Colville 62

YELLOW CARDS: Farsley Celtic-Clayton, Atkinson, Allan; Boro-Tear, Weledji