High-flying Whitby Fishermen hammer Wolviston Reserves to boost promotion challenge
Man of the match Karl Storr slammed in a hat-trick as Whitby Fishermen’s Society surged to an 8-1 home win against Wolviston Reserves to keep their North Riding League Division One promotion bid on track.
Jord Purvis also smacked in a brace of goals, with Kaleb Grevett, Sam Hall and Sam Russell also on target for the third-placed side, who head to Wolviston in the return fixture this Saturday.
Leaders Lealholm were forced to fight back from 2-1 down to win 6-2 at home to Whinney Banks, with Brad Lewis smashing in a hat-trick.
Leading goalscorer Carl Gray, man of the match Sam Spenceley and Calum Ripley were also on target.
The Tigers are at home to New Marske this coming weekend.
Fishburn Park were edged out 1-0 at Premier Division leaders Newmarket last weekend.
Park host Kader this weekend while Staithes Athletic are at Thirsk Falcons.