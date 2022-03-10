Beth Mead, of Arsenal, is challenged by Diana Bartovicova of Slavia Prague as Veronika Pincova looks on during the UEFA Women's Champions League match on August 31, 2021

Mead scored the third goal in Arsenal Women’s 4-2 home win against Birmingham on Sunday to put the Gunners eight points clear at the top of the Super League table, with second-placed Chelsea having three games in hand.

Mead said: “I am very delighted with how the season is going.

“We’ve had our ups and downs but have now put ourselves in a great position heading towards the end of the season.

“Three points every game is a must for us now, and it was also nice to get on the scoresheet.

“I think the title race will go down to the wire, the league is so competitive and there is literally a point in it between us and Chelsea so it’ll be an exciting end to the season.”

And with the Gunners gunning for glory in the WSL, FA Cup and Champions League, the forward admits that there is plenty of competition for places in the squad.

She added: “The competition for places is as competitive as ever here but we are really pushing each other and getting to the next level as a team.

Beth Mead (right) and Leah Williamson of Arsenal warm up before the UEFA Women's Champions League match against Slavia Prague Women on August 31, 2021

“It’s a busy March with all those fixtures coming up so we will need every player to play a part in each game.”

Mead also has one eye on future games with England as this summer’s Euros on home turf edges ever closer.

The forward said: “The Arnold Clark Cup was a great time for us to play against some of the best opposition in the world in some amazing stadiums where we could play in front of different crowds and really try to get people invested in the team and want to come support us for the Euros.

“Of course we have to take each game as it comes at the moment and the next ones will be World Cup qualifiers which we need to focus on.

“But of course all the girls and the team have the Euros in the back of their mind it’s exciting and getting so close you can’t not think about it.”

Mead also admitted she’s been keeping tabs on her home town club Whitby Town, and their quest for promotion from the NPL Premier Division.

She added: “I follow them on Twitter and keep a close eye for their results.

“Hopefully they can push on and get a play-off place or promotion.