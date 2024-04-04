Edgehill's Joe Danby in action earlier this season.

Edgehill, who are three points clear of second-placed West Pier in the Saturday League table, meet Carperby Rovers in the final on Wednesday April 10, 7.30pm kick-off at the County FA’s headquarters in Stokesley.

Edgehill manager Alec Coulson said: “The lads have done really well once again - we came through a very tough semi final in bad conditions with three key players missing as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“To retain the trophy would be an excellent achievement and great for Scarborough.

Marshall Nock, orange kit, is one of Edgehill's rising stars.

“I don’t know much about the other team but no poor teams get to finals, we will be focused and fully committed to lifting the North Riding FA Saturday Challenge trophy once again.

“One or two of the lads have picked up slight knocks but hopefully they can recover for the final, I would love a fully fit squad to pick from.

“It’s a great club effort with Wayne Aziz and Joel Ramm helping me out, but all the lads have been first class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fingers crossed we will still have plenty in the tank by the time that we play in the final.”