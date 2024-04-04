Holders Edgehill set sights on North Riding County FA Cup final win
Edgehill, who are three points clear of second-placed West Pier in the Saturday League table, meet Carperby Rovers in the final on Wednesday April 10, 7.30pm kick-off at the County FA’s headquarters in Stokesley.
Edgehill manager Alec Coulson said: “The lads have done really well once again - we came through a very tough semi final in bad conditions with three key players missing as well.
“To retain the trophy would be an excellent achievement and great for Scarborough.
“I don’t know much about the other team but no poor teams get to finals, we will be focused and fully committed to lifting the North Riding FA Saturday Challenge trophy once again.
“One or two of the lads have picked up slight knocks but hopefully they can recover for the final, I would love a fully fit squad to pick from.
“It’s a great club effort with Wayne Aziz and Joel Ramm helping me out, but all the lads have been first class.
“Fingers crossed we will still have plenty in the tank by the time that we play in the final.”
Edgehill are dominating the local league, having won all 13 of their league matches so far this season. and can earn a place in the Harbour Cup final this Saturday as they take on newitts.com Beckett League Division Two title-chasers Goal Sports in the semi-final.