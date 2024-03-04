Holders Edgehill win 5-3 at Hamilton Panthers to secure North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup final place

Joe Danby netted a double as Edgehill booked their place in the NRCFA Saturday Challenge Cup final with a 5-3 semi-final win at Hamilton Panthers.

Edgehill travelled with a light squad, with the Link brothers suspended, Joe Gallagher unavailable, young keeper Owen I’Anson cup tied and Sean Exley injured - manager Alec Coulson had just 13 fit players to chose from.

Edgehill started very well and came close on numerous occasions, forward Billy Logan and wide man Luke Rees testing the Hamilton keeper, the deadlock was eventually broken on 20 minutes.

It took a long-range shot from Jamie Patterson which rattled the bar and Joe Danby tapped home from close range - nor more than Edgehill deserved.

Luke Rees notched in the 5-3 semi-final win for Edgehill.

Against the run of play Hamilton drew level. The skilful winger cut inside and bent a lovely shot into the corner beating the experienced Wayne Aziz in goal.

In a tight second half which Edgehill controlled they again took the lead after 60 minutes. Lloyd Henderson got down the right wing to put a lovely cross in for journeyman Joel Ramm to nod home from close range.

Edgehill went 3-1 up 10 minutes later. Luke Jones delivered a corner and Danby headed home his second of the match.

Hamilton showed some good spirit, pushed on and grabbed for their efforts to make it 3-2 with 10 minutes remaining.

In the 90th minute Rees restored a two-goal cushion from a tight angle but again Hamilton clawed one back.

Logan sealed the win in injury-time with a left foot shot from the edge of the area.

Man of the match was shared between centre-backs Gary Thomas and Ted Edwards. Special mention to keeper Aziz also.

Coulson said: “The lads fully deserved that victory, we handled the really bad conditions brilliantly. Some strong performances today and our experience showed - hopefully we can retain the trophy.”

Edgehill now play Carperby Rovers of the Wensleydale League in the final on Wednesday April 10 at Stokesley.

Team: Aziz, Nock, Thomas, Edwards, Henderson, Wilson, Patterson, Ramm, Rees, Danby, Logan. Subs Jones, Taylor.

Goals – Danby 2, Rees, Ramm, Logan

Man of the match - Gary Thomas & Ted Edwards

West Pier won 3-0 against Westover Wasps in the 54North Homes League Cup on Friday.

Pier player-boss Johny McGough made two good saves to deny Rob Whitehead and Zac Hansen.

Keeper, and boss, Johny McGough picked out Declan Richardson, who raced clear to put Pier in front.

The Wasps piled on the pressure but Pier defenders Martin Cooper, Jake Adams and Simon Rigg all excelled and shared their man of the match award.