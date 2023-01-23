Holders Scarborough Athletic look to bounce back with home NRCFA Senior Cup win against Thornaby

Ryan Watson is congratulated after putting Boro 3-0 up in last season's NRCFA Senior Cup final against Guisborough

After Saturday’s narrow defeat by full timers AFC Fylde, Boro continue their defence of the North Riding Cup against a Thornaby side that is struggling at the foot of the Northern League first division, writes Steve Adamson.

The visitors have suffered a series of postponements due to the wintry weather in recent weeks, including Saturday’s scheduled home game against Penrith.

Thornaby finished third in their division last season, but have struggled this season, winning just four of their 22 league matches, and with three points deducted for playing an intelligible player, they are currently seven points adrift at the bottom of the table.

Will Thornton, left, congratulates Brad Plant on putting Boro 1-0 up against Guisborough in last season's NRCFA Senior Cup final

Their last league win was 3-0 away to Sunderland RCA back in October, and only one point has been obtained from their last 10 league games.

Former Crook Town and Shildon boss Jamie Tunstall, who replaced Paul Edwards as manager in October, has brought in several new players recently, including two who played for Redcar Athletic against Boro in the NRSC semi-final last season, defender Jack Proctor and striker Owen Clarkson.

Boro could give a full debut to new loan signing from Harrogate Town, 18-year old striker Manny Ilesanmi.

Both sides had 4-1 home wins in the last round, Brad Plant 2, Dom Tear and Lewis Maloney netted as Boro beat a young Middlesbrough side, and on target for Thornaby against Redcar Newmarket were Aaron Croft, Steve Roberts, Charlie Hindson and Matty Crossen.

Admission prices for Tuesday are reduced to - Adults £10, Concessions £5, Youths £3 and Under-11s £1.

If the game is drawn it will go straight to a penalty shoot-out, and the winners will book their place in the semi-finals.

Boro won the cup last May with a 3-0 defeat of Northern League outfit Guisborough Town at York City’s LNER Community Stadium, thanks to goals from Brad Plant, Will Jarvis and Ryan Watson.

FORM GUIDE - LAST SIX MATCHES

SCARBOROUGH ATHLETICW 2-1, W 3-2, L 2-5, L 0-2, W 3-2, L 1-2