Boro players congratulate Ryan Watson after his goal in the 2022 NRCFA Senior Cup final win against Guisborough Town

Formed in 1978, and based at Normanby in Middlesbrough, Rangers are members of the North Riding League Premier Division, and have knocked out two sides from the Northern League as well as NPL Premier Division club Marske United on their way to reaching the final, which will be the biggest game in their 43-year history, writes Steve Adamson.

Rangers are currently fifth in the Premier table with one league game left to play.

They have won their last three games, including 7-1 at bottom side Northallerton Reserves on Saturday, Josh Larkin scoring a hat-trick.

Kieran Glynn on the attack for Boro in the 2022 cup final win

Both Larkin and Arran Brookbanks have scored 20 goals this season.

Boro are without injured trio Michael Coulson, Ciaran McGuckin and Luca Colville, while Alex Wiles missed Saturday’s draw at Telford, but Nick Hutton returned to the squad to boost numbers.

The Valley Bar Seadogs are running transport to the game.

Phone 07598 931 572 for more information.

ROUTE TO THE FINAL

BORO

Round 1 - Middlesbrough (H) 4-1 Brad Plant 2, Dom Tear, Lewis Maloney

Round 2 - Thornaby (H) 4-2 Manny Ilesanmi, Ciaran McGuckin, Jake Charles 2

Semi-final - Boro Rangers (A) 2-1 Jake Charles 2

SOUTH PARK RANGERS

Prelim - Grangetown BC (A) 2-1 Josh Haley, Josh Larkin

Round 1 - Marske United (A) 2-2 Isam Benoram 2 (won 8-7 on pens)

Round 2 - Northallerton Town (A) 5-3 James Tattersfield 2, Anton Buchan, Ben HamiltonArran Brookbanks