Holders Sleights see off visitors Snainton to book place in Ryedale Hospital Cup final

Sleights' Marc Kipling celebrates his goal with a teammate in their 3-1 Ryedale Hospital Cup semi win Photos by Brian Murfield

Three years on from their Good Friday win at the Turnbull Ground, over fellow Esk Valley side Lealholm, they’ll meet neighbours Goldsborough in this season’s final.

However, that looked a long way off after a poor first-half showing, compounded by a 35-yard piledriver of a free-kick from Snainton’s Liam Mintoft. The away side are one of five teams, including Sleights, who are vying for the Beckett League top tier title.

It was a slightly patched-up home side, missing the suspended Will Cork-Dove who levelled through evergreen substitute Marc Kipling.

Speedy winger Tom Shrimpton then put the hosts ahead for the first time, at Lowdale Lane, and five minutes from time, the icing on the cake saw man-of-the-match Sam Russell slam in Sleights’ third, with five minutes left.

On Thursday evening, Sleights defeated leaders Rosedale 4-1 in a Beckett League Division One match played under the floodlights on the new 4G surface at Eskdale School.

Sleights started brightly in the evening match, creating a couple of early chances but having to clear off their own goal-line as Beckett League First Division leaders Rosedale had the first clear-cut opportunity on 13 minutes.

But the hosts took the lead on the half hour as great work from Will Cork-Dove set up Adam Entwistle fired neatly across the keeper from the edge of the penalty area.

Sleights keeper Dylan Humble

Within three minutes the villagers doubled their advantage when Cork-Dove did it all himself this time, slotting home for 2-0. Skipper Charlie Smith came close from 25 yards and Cork-Dove forced an important parry just before half-time.

Sam Russell tested the Rosedale keeper again, early in the second half, before Rosedale pulled one back, ten minutes into the restart.

Not that the hosts were rattled as man-of-the-match Entwistle quickly re-established a two-goal cushion with his second of the match, set up by the lively Taylor Humble.

Cork-Dove then put the result beyond doubt, completing his brace with a neat finish across the away keeper, five minutes from time

In the Beckett League second division, Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy grabbed a late 2-2 draw at Ryedale SC Reserves.

The hosts started the first half brightly against the Academy but were outplayed at times by the fresher looking Fishermen team.

On the half-hour mark, Paul Downes put Ryedale 1-0 up at half-time.

In the second half the Fishermen got an early goal scored by Louis Harrison but just after the hour mark Downes restored the hosts’ lead. Tommy Jobling scored the late leveller for Academy

Centre-back Brogan Russell was named as Academy man of the match.

Goldsborough United lost 2-1 at leaders Amotherby.

The visitors went ahead through George Peirson, this sparked United into life, though, and Ben Watson levelled with a header.

After the interval, the crucial goal came when United sub Luca Clasper headed past his own keeper Pete Diaz-Thomson as Amotherby secured the win.

Ryan Roe was the United man of the match.

Lealholm were pegged back to a 3-3 draw by visitors Whitby Fishermen’s Society in a thrilling North Riding League Division One East match.