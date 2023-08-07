News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Hometown ace Sam Spenceley signs Blues contract for 2023-24 season

Versatile young local footballer Sam Spenceley has signed forms with Whitby Town after impressing over pre-season.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 7th Aug 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Hometown ace Sam Spenceley signs Blues contract.Hometown ace Sam Spenceley signs Blues contract.
Hometown ace Sam Spenceley signs Blues contract.

The midfielder, who can also operate in the defence, has put pen to paper after impressing Nathan Haslam with his pre-season displays.

His latest outing came as a substitute against Blyth Spartans, where he put on a composed display in the midfield against the National League North side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Spenceley is the third local player in the Seasiders' squad for the 2023-24 season, alongside Soni Fergus and Jos Storr.

"Sam's a local boy who has come in over pre-season," said Blues boss Nathan Haslam.

"He's done really well when we've watched him, both in matches and in training. We can see potential in Sam and we've signed him on with the hope of developing him while he's with us, as well as giving him the chance to play for his home town club."

Related topics:Nathan HaslamWhitby TownBluesBlyth SpartansSeasidersNational League