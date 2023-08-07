Hometown ace Sam Spenceley signs Blues contract for 2023-24 season
The midfielder, who can also operate in the defence, has put pen to paper after impressing Nathan Haslam with his pre-season displays.
His latest outing came as a substitute against Blyth Spartans, where he put on a composed display in the midfield against the National League North side.
Spenceley is the third local player in the Seasiders' squad for the 2023-24 season, alongside Soni Fergus and Jos Storr.
"Sam's a local boy who has come in over pre-season," said Blues boss Nathan Haslam.
"He's done really well when we've watched him, both in matches and in training. We can see potential in Sam and we've signed him on with the hope of developing him while he's with us, as well as giving him the chance to play for his home town club."