Hometown ace Sam Spenceley signs Blues contract.

The midfielder, who can also operate in the defence, has put pen to paper after impressing Nathan Haslam with his pre-season displays.

His latest outing came as a substitute against Blyth Spartans, where he put on a composed display in the midfield against the National League North side.

Spenceley is the third local player in the Seasiders' squad for the 2023-24 season, alongside Soni Fergus and Jos Storr.

"Sam's a local boy who has come in over pre-season," said Blues boss Nathan Haslam.