Jos Storr has signed a new seal with Whitby Town.

​The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the Seasiders' most exciting prospects since he joined the club from North Riding League side Whitby Fisherman's Society FC during the 2022/23 campaign.

He made his first start for Nathan Haslam in Town's last match of the 2022-23 Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division campaign - a 2-2 draw against Belper Town.

Blues manager Haslam added: "Jos acquitted himself very well towards the back end of the season, especially for his age.

"He's definitely a work in process and we've got high hopes for him, but naturally there's no pressure on him.