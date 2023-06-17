News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault

Hometown hero ​Jos Storr signs new Whitby Town deal

Whitby Town have announced that Jos Storr has signed a new deal which will keep him at the Towbar Express Stadium @ The Turnbull Ground for the 2023/24 season.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 17th Jun 2023, 23:59 BST- 1 min read
Jos Storr has signed a new seal with Whitby Town.Jos Storr has signed a new seal with Whitby Town.
Jos Storr has signed a new seal with Whitby Town.

​The 18-year-old has emerged as one of the Seasiders' most exciting prospects since he joined the club from North Riding League side Whitby Fisherman's Society FC during the 2022/23 campaign.

He made his first start for Nathan Haslam in Town's last match of the 2022-23 Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division campaign - a 2-2 draw against Belper Town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blues manager Haslam added: "Jos acquitted himself very well towards the back end of the season, especially for his age.

"He's definitely a work in process and we've got high hopes for him, but naturally there's no pressure on him.

Most Popular

"We've got plenty of games coming up in pre-season and he'll get plenty of game time."

Related topics:Nathan HaslamWhitby TownSeasiders