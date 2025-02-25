Jamie Atkinson made a welcome return for Heslerton in their Scarborough Junior Cup victory at Ryedale Sports Club.

​Beckett Football League Division One leaders Amotherby & Swinton earned a superb 4-3 win at Ayton.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Macauley Lacey opened the scoring for the away side before Isaac Sands replied for Ayton, writes Andy Stanton.

George Pierson then put Amotherby ahead at the interval.

The second half saw Sands score a second goal for the hosts and they took the lead through Zac Hansen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Atkinson made a welcome return for Heslerton in their Scarborough Junior Cup victory at Ryedale Sports Club.

Amotherby hit back most immediately with an equaliser from Matty Jackson and with five minutes remaining Oliver Towse popped up with the all-important winner for the away side.

A goalless draw was played out at Pindar between Goal Sports and Snainton, a penalty save from a Brad Cawkwell spot-kick preventing the hosts taking three valuable points.

In the Scarborough District Cup Thornton Dale lost 4-3 at Flamborough.

A second-half hat-trick by Morgan Elven wasn’t enough as the hosts moved through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wombleton Wanderers were victorious at Seamer, edging the tie by four goals to two, Dan Marshall with all the goals for the Ryedale outfit.

In the Panasonic Cup first round Sinnington lost 4-3 at home to Goldsborough.

Strikes from Ben Duell and a treble from Ben Watson did the ultimate damage inside the first 45 minutes.

Sinnington made a game of it with replies from Jack Vincent and a brace of free-kicks from Charlie Hancock, but it wasn’t enough to force a penalty shootout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Scarborough FA Junior Cup Amotherby & Swinton Reserves met Slingsby for the second time in eight days.

The home side took a first-half lead through captain Alex Croall and into the second period doubled their advantage with a strike from Charlie Revis.

Slingsby grabbed a goal back before Revis turned villain, giving Slingsby the chance to equalise from 12 yards. Keeper Riley Howe was, however, up to the challenge, saving smartly.

With time ticking away Slingsby threw all forward, including the keeper, for a late corner, but the hosts would clear with Kian Stead racing up the other end of the field to score into an empty net and ensure his side through to the next round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heslerton got back to winning ways with a comprehensive 3-0 victory at Ryedale Sports Club.

The visitors welcomed back influential midfielder Jamie Atkinson following a two game absence through injury and in a dominant opening half display were two up by the interval with goals from Morgan Kendrew and Matty Bean.

Heslerton added a third just before the hour mark, a fantastic right foot finish from the edge of the box by Sam Besau. Ryedale saw more of the ball in the latter stages but the visitors were in no mood to concede even a consolation.

It was a long journey home for Bagby & Balk as they lost 6-1 at West Pier, Bagby’s only goal coming from Louis Chapman.​