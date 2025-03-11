Hosts Ayton see off Rosedale to book spot in Victory Cup final

Ayton, green kit, saw off Rosedale to book their place in the Becket League Division One Victory Cup final. Photo by Wandering Photography

​Ayton booked their place in the Newitts.com Beckett Football League Victory Cup final with a 3-2 home win against Rosedale.

The hosts took an early lead through Nicko Dunn before Dale replied with a strike from leading goalscorer James King, writes Andy Stanton.

Zac Hansen restored Ayton’s lead before the interval.

Into the second period sub Alastair Wilkinson won a spot-kick, but King was off the mark which sparked Ayton back into life as Hansen soon scored Ayton’s third.

Fishburn Park Academy won 2-1 against Bagby & Balk.

David Gardner grabbed a second for Rosedale in the dying minutes, but Ayton booked their place in the final.

In Division One, Snainton drew 1-1 at home to Kirkdale.

The visitors broke the deadlock with Nathan Surgenor tapping home at the far post from a Rob Galtrey cross.

Snainton equalised as visiting keeper Fin Burbidge made a hash of a free-kick allowing the home forward to score into an empty net.

Wombleton crushed basement club Goal Sports 9-0.

In the opening game of the Trophy & Print Cup, Thornton Dale won 2-0 at Division Two side Goldsborough.

The understrength visitors took the lead on the hour mark through youngster Sam Hancock and on 80 minutes made sure with a strike from 16-year-old substitute Oliver Allan.

Second-placed West Pier boosted their Division Two title push with a battling 1-0 win at home to fourth-placed Danby.

Pier keeper Johnny McGough made some great saves then Pier hit a post with a penalty late in the second period.

Matty Hillman scored the only goal of the game with 10 minutes remaining to shade a very even match.

Danny Keenaghan came on and made a difference to the hosts while man of the match Mikey Pickering shone.

Pier host Kirkdale in the Ryedale Hospital Cup quarter-final this Saturday at Sherburn. 2pm KO.

Leaders Heslerton won 3-2 at home to Sinnington to kick-start their hopes for promotion.

The Blues got off to a great start, capitalising on a mix-up between keeper and defender Matty Bean stroked the ball into an unguarded net.

Minutes later a half-cleared ball fall to Ethan Chan, whose ferocious drive hit a covering defender, the ball fell kindly into the path of Bean who lifted the ball clear of keeper Chris Hurley, who made some top-class saves, and into the net.

Hurley made one particular save from Sam Besau, while down the other end, Sinners’ best effort came from a free-kick which Simon Clark tipped over the bar.

The second half saw Sinnington react, pulling a goal back with a fine finish from Archie Turner, then what seemed to be a foul on Morgan Kendrew was not seen and with play continuing, the Sinners levelled with a deflected shot.

On 70 minutes, Tom Stockdale switched play to the right, feeding Kendrew who beat the full-back before crossing into the box.

The ball was not dealt with, it fell to Stockdale to finish from inside six yards earning his side a vital win.

Ryedale sailed into a second-half lead over visitors Lealholm Reserves with goals from captain Brody Norton-Hunter and Luke Dixon.

Lealholm levelled with strikes from Sonny McDermott and Harry Craggs.

Bagby & Balk took the lead at Fishburn Park Academy.

The hosts equalised with a Harry Poole effort which set up a grandstand finish and Elliot Coates duly obliged with a 30-yard effort in the final minutes to see Bagby leave empty-handed.

Division Two side Slingsby raced into a two-goal lead at the interval in their Hospital Cup quarter-final against Division One leaders Amotherby & Swinton.

Joy would be short-lived as the visitors struck five times in the second half, with no further response.