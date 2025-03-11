Hosts Ayton see off Rosedale to book spot in Victory Cup final
The hosts took an early lead through Nicko Dunn before Dale replied with a strike from leading goalscorer James King, writes Andy Stanton.
Zac Hansen restored Ayton’s lead before the interval.
Into the second period sub Alastair Wilkinson won a spot-kick, but King was off the mark which sparked Ayton back into life as Hansen soon scored Ayton’s third.
David Gardner grabbed a second for Rosedale in the dying minutes, but Ayton booked their place in the final.
In Division One, Snainton drew 1-1 at home to Kirkdale.
The visitors broke the deadlock with Nathan Surgenor tapping home at the far post from a Rob Galtrey cross.
Snainton equalised as visiting keeper Fin Burbidge made a hash of a free-kick allowing the home forward to score into an empty net.
Wombleton crushed basement club Goal Sports 9-0.
In the opening game of the Trophy & Print Cup, Thornton Dale won 2-0 at Division Two side Goldsborough.
The understrength visitors took the lead on the hour mark through youngster Sam Hancock and on 80 minutes made sure with a strike from 16-year-old substitute Oliver Allan.
Second-placed West Pier boosted their Division Two title push with a battling 1-0 win at home to fourth-placed Danby.
Pier keeper Johnny McGough made some great saves then Pier hit a post with a penalty late in the second period.
Matty Hillman scored the only goal of the game with 10 minutes remaining to shade a very even match.
Danny Keenaghan came on and made a difference to the hosts while man of the match Mikey Pickering shone.
Pier host Kirkdale in the Ryedale Hospital Cup quarter-final this Saturday at Sherburn. 2pm KO.
Leaders Heslerton won 3-2 at home to Sinnington to kick-start their hopes for promotion.
The Blues got off to a great start, capitalising on a mix-up between keeper and defender Matty Bean stroked the ball into an unguarded net.
Minutes later a half-cleared ball fall to Ethan Chan, whose ferocious drive hit a covering defender, the ball fell kindly into the path of Bean who lifted the ball clear of keeper Chris Hurley, who made some top-class saves, and into the net.
Hurley made one particular save from Sam Besau, while down the other end, Sinners’ best effort came from a free-kick which Simon Clark tipped over the bar.
The second half saw Sinnington react, pulling a goal back with a fine finish from Archie Turner, then what seemed to be a foul on Morgan Kendrew was not seen and with play continuing, the Sinners levelled with a deflected shot.
On 70 minutes, Tom Stockdale switched play to the right, feeding Kendrew who beat the full-back before crossing into the box.
The ball was not dealt with, it fell to Stockdale to finish from inside six yards earning his side a vital win.
Ryedale sailed into a second-half lead over visitors Lealholm Reserves with goals from captain Brody Norton-Hunter and Luke Dixon.
Lealholm levelled with strikes from Sonny McDermott and Harry Craggs.
Bagby & Balk took the lead at Fishburn Park Academy.
The hosts equalised with a Harry Poole effort which set up a grandstand finish and Elliot Coates duly obliged with a 30-yard effort in the final minutes to see Bagby leave empty-handed.
Division Two side Slingsby raced into a two-goal lead at the interval in their Hospital Cup quarter-final against Division One leaders Amotherby & Swinton.
Joy would be short-lived as the visitors struck five times in the second half, with no further response.