Hosts Bridlington Rovers Millau battle back for draw at home to AFC Skirlaugh

Brid Rovers Millau give it 100% in their 1-1 home draw against AFC Skirlaugh.

In an even first half neither team were able to gain a foothold as possession swung each way, Millau’s usual fluent passing and domination in attack was closed down by a resilient Skirlaugh, who had clearly done their homework on the home side, writes Tom Fynn.

Millau had chances to head into half-time with the lead, but it was the visitors who were able to take advantage of a loose ball in the home side’s 20-yard area and to score from close range.

In Millau fashion the home side were not going to lie down, and pushed for an equaliser, thinking they had scored through a thundering shot from Billy Tyler, the referee deemed him offside.

Millau fire an effort at goal. PHOTOS: TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Moments later it was Tyler again who was goal bound with a header with a neat cross from Austen Wiles only to see the ball sail agonisingly over the crossbar.

Millau began to up the tempo further, but some outstanding defence from Skirlaugh kept the hosts at bay hanging onto a slender goal advantage, the hosts found the net on a further two occasions but once again the referee deemed offside to cancel out the scores.

With time slipping away, a frantic period ensued, Millau pushed hard and the Skirlaugh men had to defend for long periods, in a scramble in the box it was Danny Anderson that was quickest to react and found the equaliser.

Skirlaugh pushed in attempt to regain their lead, however the home side were not laying down.

An AFC Skirlaugh player goes to ground during Saturday's clash

In a controversial end to the game a free-kick from Joey Baker was heading into the top corner, only to be handled by a defender over the bar, but the offence was missed by the official.

Millau man of the match was George Jewitt-Knott.

Baker said: “It was a tough pill to swallow, decisions like that sometimes (offsides) are game changers, but we don’t have VAR so we accept it.

"Once again though it takes us to go a goal behind before we hit full throttle, it’s a habit we need to get out of.