Hosts Bridlington Rovers Pandas boost promotion bid with 3-2 success against Cottingham

The Bridlington Rovers Pandas skipper celebrates a goal PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

The Pandas’ home Right Car East Riding County League game against AFC Cottingham at Bridlington Sports Centre was a thrilling Division Four contest, the Bridlington side emerging the victors by the odd goal in five.

This win lifted the Bridlington Rovers Pandas into third place in the league standings, boosting their hopes of challenging for promotion into Division Three.

In this entertaining match at the Gypsey Lane ground, the home goals were scored by Joe Pilmoor, Joe Pratley and Josh Garbutt.

Bridlington Rovers Pandas win a header in their home game against Cottingham last weekend

The home side rode their luck at times, but dug deep to secure all three points in what was an excellent all-round team display by the Pandas.

Tempers did begin to fray in the second half of this encounter, mainly from the visiting team as the Pandas were in full control of the game and dominated possession and attacks.

The Pandas will make the short trip to face Driffield Town this coming Saturday, 2pm kick-off.

Results from the Right Car East Riding County League

Premier Division: AFC Bilton 0, South Cave United Reserves 2; Hessle Rangers Juniors 2, North Ferriby FC Development 6. All other games postponed.

Division One: Hull Saints 2, Roos 5; North Ferriby FC Under-20 3, Hall Road Rangers Development 3; Sculcoates Amateurs Academy 2, AFC North 2; Withernsea 2, Leven MC 0. All other games postponed.

Division Two: Haltemprice 4, St Mary's Reserves 1. All other games postponed.

Division Three: AAK S&S 7, Leven MC Reserves 1. All other games postponed.

Division Four: Bridlington Rovers Pandas 3, AFC Cottingham 2; Hornsea Town Reserves 4, AFC Skirlaugh Seniors 5; Wareham Forest 2, Little Driffield Reserves 0. All other games postponed.