Hosts Bridlington Town held to goalless draw by Bradford Park Avenue

Bridlington Town (red kit) in action during their 0-0 draw at home to Bradford Park Avenue. Photo by Wandering Photography

Bridlington Town earned a hard-fought point at Queensgate on Saturday, holding Bradford Park Avenue to a goalless draw in a competitive NPL Division East clash.

The game started with drama inside the opening two minutes as a scramble in the box saw the referee award Bradford (Park Avenue) a free-kick.

This was taken by former Seasiders goalkeeper Jack Hall, who, along with fellow ex-Brid player Charlie Winfield, returned to face the side they were so influential for in last season’s survival push.

Both teams had chances in the first half, with Bridlington looking sharp in possession and Avenue threatening on the counter, but neither side could find the breakthrough before half-time.

Brid Town challenge for a header against Bradford PA. Photo by Wandering Photography

Brid Head Coach Mike Thompson looked to change the momentum on 62 minutes, making a double substitution with Ben Farrar replacing Casey Stewart and Stan Hewitt coming on for Jake Day.

The Seasiders pushed forward in search of a winner, but clear chances were limited as the two sides cancelled each other out.

After the match, Thompson said: "It's the first time we have sort of said to the lads today it felt like they didn't want to lose the game rather than going out and winning the game was the thought process."

The result keeps Bridlington unbeaten after seven league matches, with Avenue also maintaining their own perfect record without defeat.