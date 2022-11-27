Matty Dixon on the ball for Bridlington Town in the goalless draw at home to Grantham Town PHOTOS BY DOM TAYLOR

Manager Mike Thompson was forced to name a makeshift side due to multiple injuries and a suspension to Jack Bulless, writes Ben Edwards.

Among just three substitutes were Lewis Dennison, making his return from two months on the sidelines, Harvey Carew who has been out on loan at Brigg Town, and winger Matt Broadley.

After a scrappy opening spell, on 27 minutes Andy Norfolk was excellently picked out in space on the right. He drove towards the goal and fired a powerful shot which was saved by Dan Haystead.

Bridlington Town defend a Grantham Town corner in the 0-0 draw in the NPL Division East

Seven minutes later, Ryan Caulfield found room in the middle of the park and unleashed a shot from 40 yards, though it was straight at Haystead.

Norfolk whipped in a dangerous corner ten minutes into the second half, which was met by Jake Martindale but his volley was blocked before Matty Dixon’s effort from outside the box flew a long way over the bar.

Just a minute later, Grantham had their best chance of the game when a long throw was brought down well by Harry Wood, but his shot with the outside of the foot from 10 yards was wide of the left post.

Town goalkeeper James Hitchcock launched a good ball over the top of the Grantham Town defence looking for Joe Norton. Haystead was able to come out his penalty area to clear, with the ball finding Ali Aydemir whose hooked effort was over.

With 20 minutes to go, Lewis Dennison, making his return from two months on the sidelines, who replaced Jack Yates 10 minutes earlier, won a free-kick after he was fouled on the edge of the penalty area.

Man of the match Norfolk stepped up to take it, he struck it excellently and looked to have beaten the Grantham shot-stopper, but Haystead saved superbly.

The resulting corner, again taken by Norfolk found Norton free at the near post, but he got underneath it and headed over.

The hosts put on the pressure in the final five minutes, with a cross from the left being fumbled by Haystead and a corner resulting. Dennison was first to the ball from the setpiece but glanced it over.

