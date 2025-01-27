Hosts Bridlington Town pay the price for “barmy 10-minute spell” in 3-2 loss against Garforth Town

Bridlington Town suffered a 3-2 home loss against Garforth Town. Photo by TCF Photography

​Mike Thompson suffered his first defeat as Bridlington Town manager with a 3-2 defeat against Garforth Town on Saturday afternoon.

Mike Thompson said after the match: “It’s an absolute barmy 10 minute spell. We said at half-time, it isn’t a disrespectful thing to Garforth, they came here to spoil it a little bit, everything was slow, it didn’t really pay into our favour I thought we had a lot of the ball.

"But we kind of didn’t make sure that we put the intensity into the game also we can’t be losing from a great 10 minute spell!”

Although the home side did start the better in the first 20 minutes as Ahmed Salam earned an early corner, there was a scramble in the box, Garforth did eventually clear the ball out of harm’s way for another Brid attack, writes Alexander Fynn.

Garforth found an opportunity of their own, as Sam Barker had a shot from the edge of the box, but the ball hit Sam Cable on the way to the net, deflecting out of harm’s way, moments later Nathan Dyer was on the counterattack and a superb strike rattled the crossbar. Early substitute Charlie Marshall for the visitors placed a through ball to Sam Cable, but his shot went wide.

As half-time approached Max Tweddle stole the ball from Dyer, but his shot was wide of the post.

Early in the second half Bridlington began to press, Michael Coulson was one on one with the Garforth keeper, but his shot was agonisingly wide to break the deadlock, but it was Coulson moments later who redeemed himself as he found the opener, the ball bobbled around the penalty area, and he drilled it into the bottom corner.

Brid, who were looking for their third win under Mike Thompson became undone with a great passage of play from the visitors with Max Bauer hitting equaliser for Garforth. Proceedings didn’t get much better for the Seasiders as Garforth found their second goal with Charlie Marshall being on hand to put the Miners in front

Garforth began to pile the pressure further and found their third from some clever play on the left-hand side as Sam Barker slotted it through the oncoming Malkowski’s legs. Charlie Winfield did pull one back with five minutes remaining despite the late pressure from the Seasiders they couldn’t find the equaliser to steal a point as the game finished 3-2.