Hosts Bridlington Town ready to take on NPL East leaders Stockton Town

Bridlington Town will be looking to make it back-to-back victories at Queensgate, when they take on league leaders Stockton Town on Saturday, January 13.

Andy Norfolk set up both Bridlington Town goals in their 4-2 loss at Liversedge on Saturday. PHOTO BY DOM TAYLOR

Last time out at the Hudgell Solicitor Stadium, Bridlington Town picked up a 2-0 win over Winterton Rangers, writes Ben Edwards.

The margin of victory could’ve been a lot bigger due to a number of clear-cut chances being squandered, however goals from Jake Brown and Jack Bulless either side of half-time sealed the three points to end 2023.

They then travelled to Liversedge to kick off 2024, and again missed chances were a frustration for Adrian Costello, though this time his side were made to pay in a 4-2 loss.

Despite the attackers having multiple chances in front of goal, it was actually the two centre-backs that got themselves on the scoresheet.

Skipper James Williamson produced a composed finish from an Andy Norfolk free-kick, before Bulless made it two goals in two games with a header at the back post from another Norfolk deep free-kick.

Jack Walters missed both of the last two games due to an achilles issue, though it is hoped that he will be back to face Stockton.

It would be a much needed return from injury, as Costello has been forced to shuffle his defence, playing Alex Markham at left-back and either Matty Dixon or Ali Aydemir on the right-hand side of defence.

Moreover, Stockton’s right-winger, Kevin Hayes, is a handful to say the least. He netted twice in the Anchors last match, a 3-0 victory over Ossett United at home.

He also assisted both goals in Stockton’s 2-0 victory over Bridlington Town earlier in the season, with superb crosses to find both Michael Fowler and Elliott Beddow.

Hayes has a very impressive 19 goals in all competitions so far this season, 16 of which have come in the league to make him the NPL East top scorer so far.

It’s not just Hayes who knows how to find the back of the net however, as Fowler and Michael Roberts have both netted 11 and 10 goals, respectively.

Whilst Brid will no doubt be looking for a reaction from last Saturday’s game, they will know it will be a very tough encounter as Stockton are flying so far this season.

The visitors will be expecting to make it ten league wins in a row, a streak dating back all the way to 11th November, with their last loss coming away from home against Liversedge, a 3-2 defeat in October.

Stockton’s impeccable run of form sees them sit eight points clear at the top of the table, with 47 points.

The home fixture against Stockton last season was one of the highlights for Brid, as they won 1-0 thanks to Jake Martindale’s header on the stroke of half-time.