​Hosts Bridlington Town return to winning ways against Ashington

Bridlington Town won 3-1 at home to Ashington. Photo by TCF Photography

​Bridlington Town returned to winning ways with a crucial 3-1 home win against Ashington in the NPL East Division on Saturday.

Town were missing striker Michael Coulson as they headed into this fixture at the Mounting Systems Stadium, however they were able to welcome back fellow striker Danny Earl after suspension, writes Alexander Fynn.

It was a dominant first half from the Seasiders as they ended their four-game losing streak to claim a valuable three points.

Dan Hartley opened the scoring for the home side after 11 minutes, as Sam Leverett sent a pinpoint cross from a corner to the back post, Hartley fired the ball into the roof of the net.

Josh Barrett soon made it 2-0 as the number 9 was one on one with the keeper and he chipped the ball over Ashington shot-stopper Ryan Catterick and the ball rolled into the net.

Ashington had their first opportunity of the match when Josh Gilchrist put in a cross to Benjamin Sampson, however Sampson headed the ball over the bar.

Sam Leverett then made it three for the Seasiders, Sam Kay was on the counterattack on the left wing, Kay fired in a cross to the back post and Leverett extended the home sides lead.

Jack Hall was called into action as Ryan Wombwell hit a bullet header, but the latter was deemed to be offside.

Ashington found a consolation early in the second half as a Benjamin Sampson cross came in from the left-hand side, Sampson tapped the ball into the goal.

Kay had a great chance to extend the home sides lead, Leverett ran onto a counterattack with a through ball to the number 10, however his low-driven shot just went side of the post.

Substitute Earl, who had come on for Barrett, cut inside the Ashington defender as he hit a low driven shot straight to the keeper. Cam Connelly replaced Sam Leverett, along with Ahmed Salam for Nathan Dyer.

Ashington began to push the Seasiders with periods of possession, and testing Hall, who was equal to the threat.

Town assistant boss Andy Norfolk said: “I think we could sense it and we know the next nine games are important to us. I think it was a quiet second half and we did most of the work in the first half. Jack Hall has made a name for himself in the team.”

The victory leaves the Seasiders 19th, but still in the relegation zone.

Next up for Brid side is a trip to Pontefract Collieries on Saturday and after this performance the Seasiders should be full of confidence.

