Hosts Bridlington Town sunk by Newton Aycliffe super-sub Liam Adamson’s brace

Newton Aycliffe slides in to nick the ball away from Brid Town.

​Injury-ravaged Bridlington Town suffered a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Newton Aycliffe on a chilly Tuesday evening at Queensgate.

Town, who were missing Simon Heslop, Danny Earl, Josh Barrett and Tom Allan, went into the Northern Premier League Division East game full of confidence after Saturday’s victory against Heaton Stannington, writes Alexander Fynn.

The only change in personnel to the starting line-up was Benn Lewis, who stepped In for Allan.

The Seasiders started the game well but were evenly matched in all departments by the visitors, with each side battling hard for possession.

Bridlington Town lost 2-0 at home to Newton Aycliffe. PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

Town pushed hard in the opening stages to break the deadlock; Charlie Winfield showed some skills to work his way down the field past two defenders, but his shot was fired just too near the Newton keeper who made an easy save.

Early in the second half Michael Coulson had a half-volley which went straight to the keeper, and this ended up being Bridlington’s only shot at goal in the second half.

The visitors pushed and were determined and the determination paid off, Newton Aycliffe breaking the deadlock from substitute Liam Adamson, who latched onto a through-ball and fired a shot into the bottom corner.

Adamson then doubled the visitors’ lead as his shot was hit with accuracy into the bottom corner.

Joe Ferguson had a chance to make it 3-0 for the Newtonians but his long-range effort was rattled of the crossbar.

Adamson had a chance to get his hat-trick in style as he fired from long range, but it was not to be his shot scraped over the bar.

Town boss Denny Ingram had this to say after the match: “Played well for an hour. It was a great result on Saturday, we should have been full of confidence, I thought we started the game well and held them for long periods, but when you’re on top you need to score.”

The Seasiders manager also gave a brief update on the injury situation, adding: “Pete Davidson came off with a tight thigh. It’s been a tough run of games, players not having a chance to rest up.

"Josh is going to give a full report on all the injuries in the coming days.”