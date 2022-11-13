Hosts Filey Town slip to North Cave defeat in ER County League Premier

Filey Town slipped to a 3-2 home loss to North Cave

Town slipped to a home defeat despite taking the lead after just a minute with a well taken header by Liam Sugden from a Tyler Beck cross.

The home team failed to capitalise on the great start and slowly North Cave were allowed back into the game equalising after 25 minutes and then they went 2-1 ahead through a very dubious penalty after the referee deemed Tom Micklethwaite had handballed.

Filey huffed and puffed in the second half but failed to get into any rhythm with a couple of half-chances for Beck and Joe Gage but the visitors wrapped things up with five minutes to go, making it 3-1.

There was a chance for Town’s Luke Kempson late on to reduce the deficit, but his effort was well saved by the away side’s goalkeeper.

Town manager Dean Storry said: “After three good victories we looked flat against North Cave today and our passing and movement was poor compared to the last three games.

"The poor decision for the penalty-kick didn’t help us but it’s no excuse for what was a lacklustre display from us.

"Our focus now switches to next weekend’s cup game at home to Skirlaugh.”