Fishburn Park's Dan Brown is closed down by the TIBS keeper. PHOTOS: BRIAN MURFIELD

​Adam Warrilow opened the scoring with a powerful shot for Fishburn, but the visiting team levelled 11 minutes before half-time through Joe Shipp.

Theo Clarke restored the lead for the home side after the interval and the Whitby-based side held on for the three-point haul, maintaining their excellent run of form in the Premier Division over the past few weeks, claiming five victories in a row.

Callum Halley won the man of the match award for the victors.

Adam Warrilow scores Fishburn Park's opener on Saturday. PHOTOS: BRIAN MURFIELD

A Rhys Kipling hat-trick fired Park to a 5-0 triumph at Staithes Athletic on Tuesday night.

Adam Warrilow and James Organ-Simpson also notched as the visitors ran riot to earn their fourth successive victory.

Sam Bouvet was named as the man of the match for Park.

Fishburn are back in action at home to Kader on Saturday, followed by a trip to tackle St Mary’s 1947 Dormans on Wednesday May 1.

Rhys Kipling unleashes a shot for Fishburn against TIBS.

Staithes also suffered a 5-0 loss at home to Grangetown BC on Friday evening.

Staithes are in action at home to Darlington United on Friday evening

Whitby Fishermens Society slipped to a 7-0 home loss against Boro Rangers Under-23s on Saturday afternoon.

The Fishermen will now finish the season bottom of the table.

Callum Halley was named as the Fishburn Park man of the match v TIBS.

Lealholm booked their place in the Macmillan Bowl semi-finals with a 2-0 home win against Darlington RA Reserves on Saturday.

Brad Lewis opened the scoring for the home side on nine minutes, with Jack Robinson sealing the win three minutes into the second half.

Lealholm had slipped to a 2-0 home Premier Division loss against Kader FC on Wednesday night.