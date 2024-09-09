Hosts Scalby earn North Riding FA Cup win against Richmond Town Academy

Scalby earned a 4-2 home win against Richmond Town Academy in the North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup on Saturday September 7 2024. PHOTOS BY RICHARD PONTER

Scalby got their season off the perfect start with a 4-2 home win against Richmond Town Academy in the NRCFA Saturday Challenge Cup.​

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richmond starting the brightest, taking an early lead through an Brad Smith own goal, but Scalby equalised 15 minutes later through a superb solo effort from Zam Deans.

The latter’s second, after great work by Chrissy Hannam and Leo Emms, made it 2-1. Callum Sanderson scored the third after a nice one-two with Brandon Payne. Richmond pulled another back but 16-year-old sub Lucca Davey’s goal settled any Scalby nerves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scalby’s man of the match were shared by Brad Walton and Will Manson.

Scalby score during their 4-2 home win against Richmond Town Academy in the NRCFA Saturday Challenge Cup. PHOTOS BY RICHARD PONTER

Newby lost 4-3 in a cup thriller at Beckett League side West Pier.

Cam Macdonald ran through the Pier defence to give Lucas Cooper a simple tap-in but Pier equalised on the stroke of half-time.

Pier took the lead again, but Newby equalised through new signing Gabriel Nzeke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts regained the lead, though Rich Tolliday equalised with a cool finish.

The Newlands team with the framed shirt of keeper Callum Myers, who sadly passed away last week, before their league game at Bridlington Spa.

Pier got the winner late on, a disappointing result for Newby but a great performance.

Men of the match were Macdonald and Nzeke, with Ol Cooper superb in goal.

AFC Eastfield lost 2-1 at home to Haxby Town Reserves.

The hosts took the lead with a Tommy Day effort early in the first half, an own goal levelling the scores before the break and Town nicking a late winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scalby, yellow and black kit, close down Richmond Academy in the cup clash.

In the second half a penalty save by keeper Kian Drury kept Town at bay.

Eastfield almost took the lead when a long distance shot dropped onto the crossbar. Haxby scored the winner a few minutes from the end.

Seamer lost 6-2 at Catterick Garrison, with Harley Adams and Callum Metcalfe on target for the visitors, who led 2-0 at the break.

Alfie Pearce was Seamer’s star man.

In the Right Car East Riding County League Championship North Newlands Park lost 3-2 at Bridlington Spa, despite being 2-0 up at the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris MacAuley put Newlands ahead with a brilliant finish, Ryan Matson doubling the lead for the visitors with a stunning, curling 20-yard free-kick, but a couple of injuries rocked Park before the interval.

Tristian Mustoe should have made it 3-0 at the break but missed what turned out to be a crucial chance as Spa went on to score three after the break to edge it.

Newlands’ men of the match were centre-back Shane Hammond and stand-in keeper Ryan Collings.

Park boss Dan Sheader paid tribute to former Newlands Sunday team keeper Callum Myers, who passed away last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We all really wanted to win for Callum, a long-serving player for my Newlands Sunday team, who passed away last Tuesday.

"We would like to send all our love to his family and friends at this sad time.

"Rob Whitehead and Josh Wallace organised for Callum’s goalkeeper shirt from our NRCFA Sunday Challenge Cup final win to be framed.”