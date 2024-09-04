​Hosts Scarborough Athletic battle for draw against NLN rivals King’s Lynn

Scarborough Athletic's Alex Wiles on the attack during the goalless draw on Tuesday night against King's Lynn Town. PHOTOS BY ZACH FORSTER

A dull and uninspired first half was followed by an explosive, action-packed second period, as Boro played out an eventful goalless draw against visitors King’s Lynn on a pleasant Tuesday evening, with both sides ending the game with 10 men.

The hosts were down to the bare bones, with Will Thornton and Luca Colville injured, while the visitors included ex-Boro loanees Cody Johnson and Finlay Barnes in their side, writes Steve Adamson.

There were just two goal attempts in a scrappy first half, a right-wing cross from Josh Hmani ended at the feet of Kyle McFadden, who fired wide for the visitors in the first minute, and Boro striker Richie Bennett flicked a header on towards Harry Green, who turned and shot past the post on 42 minutes.

In between, there was lots of effort, but little creativity, with numerous long balls and misplaced passes from both teams.

Harry Green battles it out with a Town player during the National League North clash. PHOTOS BY ZACH FORSTER

A long kick upfield from Ryan Whitley was headed on by Bennett to Dom Tear, but his run into the box was halted by a McFadden tackle.

Lynn striker Jonny Margetts made a terrific run into the Boro area, but Alex Brown slid in to clear, and neither keeper had a save to make.

The floodlights briefly flickered off in the 41st minute, and when power was restored, King’s Lynn were reduced to 10 men when Johnson, who had already been booked, clattered into Bennett was was shown a second yellow, and ordered off.

Down to 10 men, the visitors were forced to defend for much of the second half, and their two centre-backs, McFadden and skipper Greg Taylor were both outstanding.

Midfielder Kieran Glynn came on as a second-half sub for the Seadogs.

Brown, Kieran Weledji, Alex Wiles and Alex Purver all battled hard as Boro took a grip on the game, Bennett passed to Wiles who raced into the area, but Taylor hacked clear, a low cross from Green was grabbed off the feet of Frank Mulhern by Lynn keeper Paul Jones, and Purver sprayed a pass out to Cam Wilson, who cut inside and fired over.

In a breakaway attack for the visitors, Michael Duckworth’s superb tackle foiled the run of Jonny Margetts.

A Purver strike was then deflected wide by Taylor, Wiles chipped forward to Tear, but Dylan Crowe kicked clear, and a Purver pass found Green, whose shot struck the post, but an offside flag had been raised.

Wilson’s shot from a Mulhern through-ball was saved by Jones at his near post, then Tear glanced a header into the keeper’s arms and Duckworth passed to Green, who fired wide.

Winger Cam Wilson made a big impression as a second-half sub for the home side.

Boro had Bailey Gooda sent off on 78 minutes, when a ball from Tommy Hughes sent Margetts charging forward, and he went down under a challenge from the Boro skipper. It looked harsh, but a red card was brandished.

Late on, Lynn pressed, and Josh McCammon flicked a shot inches wide, Ryan Whitley did well to push a Hmani effort round the post, and Tommy Hughes fired wide.

BORO - Whitley, Duckworth, Brown, Weledji, Gooda (c), Purver, Tear (Glynn 75), Maloney (Mulhern 49), Bennett (Wilson 56), Wiles, Green.

KING’S LYNN - Jones, Cass, McFadden, Taylor(c), Johnson, Crowe, Barnes (Hughes 68), Crane (Onotayo 68), McCammon, Margetts (Walker 83), Hmani.

REFEREE - Harry Jones.

GOAL ATTEMPTS - BORO 8 (2 on target) KING’S LYNN 4 (1 on target).

CORNERS - BORO 5 KING’S LYNN 4.

OFFSIDES - BORO 1 KING’ LYNN 1.

RED CARDS - BORO - Bailey Gooda 78; KING’S LYNN - Cody Johnson 44 (2 yellows).

YELLOW CARDS - BORO - Richie Bennett; KING’S LYNN - Jonny Margetts, Tommy Hughes.

BORO MAN OF MATCH - (match sponsors) Harry Green; (Scarborough News) - Alex Purver.

ATTENDANCE - 1,392 (42 away).