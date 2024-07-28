Hosts Scarborough Athletic earn 4-0 victory against Sheffield Wednesday young guns

Boro debutant Luke Rees scores on his debut from the penalty sport to seal the 4-0 win. PHOTOS BY ZACH FORSTER

Yet another hugely impressive pre-season outing for Boro, as they ran out 4-0 winners against a youthful but skilful Sheffield Wednesday U21s side in Saturday’s thoroughly entertaining game.

Despite Alex Wiles, Bailey Gooda and Lewis Maloney all being unavailable, Boro still had a strong side out, and two members of last season’s successful reserve team, defender Nathan Heaton and striker Luke Rees both impressed when coming off the bench in the second half, writes Steve Adamson.

The visitors, almost all of whom were teenagers, played some lovely passing football, but the extra strength and experience of the Boro side ultimately proved decisive, and there were good performances throughout the team, Michael Duckworth outstanding in a solid back-line that included the versatile Dom Tear, who seems able to slot into any position without difficulty.

In the early stages, Duckworth made a last ditch tackle to halt 19-year-old Brazilian Gui Siquieria’s run through on goal, then skipper Will Thornton, excellent again, kicked clear when Mackenzie Maltby burst into the box.

Dom Tear celebrates scoring in the win against Sheffield Wednesday U21s. PHOTOS BY ZACH FORSTER

Boro opened the scoring on 12 minutes when a Harry Green shot was deflected wide by Cian Flannery, and from Alex Purver’s corner to the near post, the in-form Frank Mulhern netted with a bullet header.

A couple of minutes later Wednesday almost drew level, when 18-year-old Devlan Moses fired goalwards, but Ryan Whitley dived to tip the ball wide, then Bruno Fernandes fired into the chest of the Boro keeper, who was once again on top form.

A low cross into the goalmouth from Reece Johnson was then diverted into the side-netting by Jay Buchan in another Owls attack.

Boro’s trialist midfielder volleyed wide, before the lead was doubled when a deep Purver corner from the right was headed back into the goalmouth by Kieran Weledji, for Tear to stab past keeper Logan Stretch.

Richie Bennett makes it 3-0 to the Seadogs on Saturday afternoon.

The visitors were unlucky soon after, when a precise through-ball from Fernandes found Moses, who fired against the left-hand post. Just before the interval Mulhern sent a 25-yard shot narrowly over, then Thornton got his head to a Green cross, but Moses deflected the ball wide.

The second half was equally entertaining, and the Owls’ most experienced player, 21-year-old skipper Sam Reed, who has played for Brighouse Town in the NPL, was instrumental in setting up several neat passing moves, but his team lacked a cutting edge.

Buchan shot straight at Whitley, then had an another effort blocked by Thornton, Siquieria fired wide and Sutra Kakay blazed over.

For Boro, Thornton headed a Purver cross into the keeper’s arms, but then Duckworth on the left sent a fabulous ball forward to Richie Bennett, who flicked his shot past the keeper to make it 3-0.

Richie Bennett celebrates his goal against the young Owls.

Harry Green dipped a shot just over.

Then a Luca Colville free kick deflected up off the wall with Bennett barged over by the Owls substitute keeper Jack Phillips as they jumped for the ball, and Luke Rees calmly slotted home from the penalty spot to complete the scoring.

BORO - Whitley, Duckworth, Trialist, Weledji, W. Thornton(c), Tear, Purver, Glynn, Mulhern, Trialist, Green. Subs used- Bancroft, Colville, Bennett, Heaton, Rees

SHEFF WED - Stretch, Siquieria, Reed(c), Maltby, Flannery, J.Thornton, Trialist, Buchan, Moses, Fernandes, Johnson. Subs used- Phillips, Hunt, Emery, Kakay

REFEREE - Darius Bradley

GOALS - BORO - Frank Mulhern 12, Dom Tear 33, Richie Bennett 65, Luke Rees 83 (pen)

GOAL ATTEMPTS - BORO 13 (7 on target) SHEFF WED 10 (5 on target)

CORNERS - BORO 7 SHEFF WED 6

OFFSIDES - BORO 1 SHEFF WED 3

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Michael Duckworth