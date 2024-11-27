Hosts Scarborough Athletic held to goalless draw by fellow National League North strugglers Warrington Town

Hosts Scarborough Athletic were held to a goalless draw by Warrington Town on Tuesday night. Photo by Zach Forster

​Despite both sides creating chances, Boro were held to a frustrating goalless draw by a resilient Warrington Town on a cold night at the Scarborough Sports Village.

Alex Brown returned after serving a one-match ban, but Richie Bennett (suspension) and injured duo Bailey Gooda and Lewis Maloney were all absent, while Warrington were without injured striker Josh Amiss, writes Steve Adamson.

The visitors twice went close in the opening five minutes, both Elliott Morris and skipper Evan Gumbs firing wide, then Alex Purver began a move that saw Boro have two efforts cleared of the line in quick succession, as Kieran Weledji’s shot was stopped on the line by Peter Clarke, with Dom Tear’s follow up shot blocked by Jack Hont.

The early drama continued in the eighth minute when the lively Harry Green jinked into the area and appeared to have his ankles clipped by Morris, but instead of pointing to the penalty spot, the ref booked Green for simulation.

The end to end action continued throughout the first half. For the visitors, the pacy Bohan Dixon sent a 25-yard strike narrowly wide, Will Thornton blocked a Matt McDonald shot, and Connor Woods and Morris both fired into the chest of Boro keeper Ryan Whitley.

Boro carved out a few good chances, Alex Wiles teed up Luca Colville, whose shot was blocked by Dixon, and Green twice fired goalwards, Jack McCourt blocking his first effort, then keeper Dan Atherton dived to push the second round the post. Frank Mulhern headed towards Green, and this time his shot deflected off a defender onto the top of the bar.

Boro dominated possession after the break, but defences were on top, and both centre-back pairings, (Thornton and Mackenzie Maltby for Boro, and Warrington’s Gumbs and Hamish Douglas), were strong and commanding at the back. Mulhern laid off to Kieran Weledji, with Atherton diving to tip away his shot, a Mulhern strike was deflected wide by Douglas, and on 58 minutes Weledji battled for possession and passed forward to Mulhern, whose fierce 25-yard strike forced a terrific diving save from Atherton.

Warrington looked dangerous on the break, Whitley diving low to save a Clarke header, and on 62 minutes Woods surged forward and crashed a 25-yard shot against the base of the left-hand post.

Boro’s build-up play was good, with Brown, Purver, Wiles and Colville in good form, but they lacked a cutting edge. Wiles fed Green, who blazed two yards wide, a Wiles shot was blocked by Douglas, Colville shot against the outside of the left-hand post, and sub Alfie King’s late cross towards Colville in the area was hacked clear by McDonald, as the visitors clung on for a point.

BORO - Whitley, Weledji, Brown, Maltby (Glynn 70), Thornton (c), Purver, Tear, Wiles, Mulhern (King 86), Green (Wilson 75), Colville.

WARRINGTON - Atherton, Clarke, Hont, Douglas, Gumbs(c), McDonald, Woods, Dixon (O’Neill 80), Morris (Rodwell-Grant 86), Miles, McCourt.

REFEREE - Tom Wilson.

Harry Green on the attack for Boro at home to Warrington Town. Photo by Zach Forster

GOAL ATTEMPTS - BORO 13 (6 on target) WARRINGTON 9 (4 on target).

CORNERS - BORO 7 WARRINGTON 1.

OFFSIDES - BORO 0 WARRINGTON 1.

YELLOW CARDS - BORO - Harry Green, Frank Mulhern, Kieran Weledji; WARRINGTON - Matt McDonald, Bohan Dixon.

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Alex Brown.

ATTENDANCE - 1,115 (22 away).