Boro match report

After the torrential downpours earlier in the day, the game was played in sunny but breezy weather, and it was a classic ‘game of two halves’, with Boro dominating the opening period, and the visitors, who made seven half-time substitutions, bossing the second half, writes Steve Adamson.

Boro suffered an injury blow in only the third minute, when Ash Jackson was stretchered off after appearing to twist his knee, and was replaced by Alex Brown who slotted in at left-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two minutes later, midfielder Lewis Maloney thundered a 20-yard shot against the bar, then the lively Jake Charles was wrestled to the ground by Olly Green, and Kieran Weledji glanced his header wide from Maloney’s free-kick.

Charles laid off to Alex Purver, who fired just wide, and Maloney also shot wide.

Boro were dominating possession, but in a rare Hull attack, Will Thornton made a great interception as Joe Johnson raced onto a through-ball. Luca Colville passed forward to Weledji who was one-one-one with Hull keeper Owen Foster, who saved with his legs.

But two minutes later the keeper sent a sloppy pass to one of his full backs, which was pounced on by the impressive Alex Purver, who rounded Foster and fired into the empty net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull’s Jim Simms had a shot blocked by Bailey Gooda, and just before the interval, Brown set up Charles, who turned and fired goal-wards, but Kyle Fanning made a great block.

The much-changed Hull side were on top for most of the second half, but Boro defended superbly with the three centre-backs especially solid. Charles had a snap-shot saved, before the visitors equalised when one of the trialists finished off a three-man passing move, slotting neatly inside the right-hand post.

Gooda made a couple of timely interceptions and a Hull trialist headed narrowly wide.

For Boro, Colville battled to set up Maloney, whose shot was headed clear, then Hull again went close when Maloney blocked a shot from Nathan Tinsdale, and keeper Matt Bancroft raced out to kick clear when one of the trialists raced through on goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After absorbing the pressure, Boro won the game in spectacular style four minutes from time, when the midfield trialist who has been excellent all pre-season, connected with the ball to the right of the area, and curled a 20-yard shot that swerved past the keeper and nested in the top left corner, a stunning goal worthy of winning any match.BORO - Cracknell, Weledji, Jackson, Trialist, Thornton, Gooda, Maloney, Purver, Charles, Green, Colville. Subs used - Bancroft, Brown, Tear, Trialist, Trialist, Trialist, Trialist

GOALS - BORO - Alex Purver 38 minutes, Trialist 86. HULL CITY - Trialist 59

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Will Thornton

REFEREE - Matty Wright