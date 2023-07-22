Hosts Scarborough Athletic pegged back to 2-2 draw by Tonbridge Angels

Boro match report

The Angels were enjoying a weekend in North Yorkshire ahead of their 75th anniversary season, writes Steve Adamson.

Jono Greening’s side made a dream start, when midfielder Alex Purver’s through-ball sent Luca Colville free, and he calmly placed his left-foot shot past Tonbridge goalkeeper Jonny Henley in the third minute.

Boro could have added to their tally, as winger Harry Green back-heeled into the path of Dom Tear, who shot straight at Henley, Tear laid off to Colville, who dribbled past two defenders before crashing his shot against the bar.

Then a Colville corner-kick to the back post was met by Kieran Weledji, whose header was blocked by Ben Swift.

Tonbridge weathered the early storm, and went close when Nathan Wood’s cross was headed just over by Tommie Fagg, before they equalised on 24 minutes when Wood slotted home after receiving a through-ball from Lewis Gard.

Striker Frank Mulhern fired over and star man Colville had a shot blocked, before Boro regained the lead when Mulhern connected with a defensive clearance, and unleashed a stunning 25-yard volley that flew past the keeper.

Shortly before the half-time interval Athletic gloveman Joe Cracknell saved at his near post to deny Kodi Lyons-Foster.

Boro fully deserved their half-time lead, but Tonbridge upped a gear after the break.

Defender Will Thornton did well to block a shot from Scott Wagstaff, both Wagstaff and Jamie Fielding fired wide of the goal, and Cracknell saved an effort from Fagg.

Boro attacks saw Colville and Green both shoot wide, and Jake Charles charged forward past two Angels defenders before being closed down, then the trialist striker headed wide from a Colville corner.

Tonbridge equalised again on 75 minutes when the skilful Ruben Soares raced down the right flank and crossed into the box for Fagg to head in at the far post.

Both sides had late chances to win the game, with Boro striker Charles having a shot saved by Henley, and Purver‘s 20 yard strike came back off the left-hand post.

At the other end, Cracknell made a terrific save when Johl Powell sent Gio Chrichlow clear on the Athletic goal, and Soares was halted by a great tackle from Purver.

SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC - Cracknell, Weledji, Brown, Trialist, Thornton, Gooda, Tear, Purver, Mulhern, Green, Colville.

Subs used - Charles, Trialist, Trialist, Trialist, Trialist.

GOALS - SCARBOROUGH ATHLETIC - Luca Colville 3 minutes, Frank Mulhern 37 minutes.

TONBRIDGE ANGELS - Nathan Wood 24 minutes, Tommie Fagg 75

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Luca Colville

REFEREE - MacAuley Gibson