Boro in action against Brid Town earlier this summer

A slick Stockton side deserved their win on a glorious afternoon at the Flamingo Land Stadium, as Boro struggled to cope with both the hot conditions and the movement and passing of their NPL (East Division) opponents, writes Steve Adamson.

The visitors opened the scoring after just 62 seconds, when Nathan Mulligan sent over a left-wing corner to the far post, Liam Cooke headed back across goal, and Elliott Beddow slammed his shot into the net.

Stockton doubled their lead on 14 minutes from another Mulligan corner, which was missed by the Boro keeper, and Adam Nicholson volleyed home.

Chances for Boro saw a Dillon Cogill shot deflected over, and Ryan Watson fired over from a 25-yard free-kick, while Tom Coulthard shot narrowly over for the visitors.

Boro got back into the game on 27 minutes when Watson played a through-ball to Michael Coulson, leaving him one-on-one with the keeper, and he neatly slotted home, then soon after, a Watson shot was deflected past the post.

Boro's best move of the game came on 38 minutes when Kieran Glynn went on a mazy dribble before passing to Coulson, who fired against the post, with Trialist B blazing the rebound over the bar, then shortly before the interval, good battling by Simon Heslop led to him squaring to Trialist B, who curled his shot inches past the far post.

Early in the second half, Stockton's Dan McWilliams had a shot blocked by the excellent Will Thornton, then the Boro keeper saved at the feet of Beddow, while at the other end, Dillon Cogill, who had a steady game, drove a free-kick into the wall.

Boro made eight substitutions, and there were also a couple of drinks breaks as the temperature soared, and Stockton added a third goal in the 63rd minute, with a stunning 30-yard free-kick from star player Mulligan, who bent his shot round the wall and into the top left corner.

A Lewis Maloney corner was headed just wide by Thornton, then Boro hit the woodwork for the second time, when a Kieran Burton throw was headed forward by Thornton, and Dom Tear took a touch before blasting his shot against the top of the bar.

Stockton's Steve Thompson had a shot blocked by Thornton, before Boro created a couple of late chances, as James Cadman curled an effort wide, then Nick Hutton played a terrific through-ball to Tear, whose powerful shot was charged down.

BORO: Trialist A (Bancroft 58), Weledji (Cadman 58), Jackson (Burton 58), Heslop (Maloney 58), Thornton, Cogill, Colville (Tear 58), Glynn, Watson (Plant 58), Coulson (Charles 58), Trialist B (Hutton 58)

MAN OF MATCH: Will Thornton