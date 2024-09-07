Hosts Scarborough CC lose to Stamford Bridge, Dan Artley stars in Scarborough 2nds win

Scarborough CC 2024 - Line up before their penultimate game of the 2024 season, home versus Stamford Bridge. Photo by Simon Dobson

Scarborough’s home YPLN season ended with a disappointing rain-affected defeat against Stamford Bridge who, despite gaining maximum points, slipped to relegation

With the game reduced to 36 overs following morning rain, the visiting team decided to field first and Luke Smith (2-33) struck a double blow, writes Simon Dobson.

The former Snainton paceman removed opening pair Jack Redshaw and Rob Pinder (23), both batsmen caught behind by ex-Ganton gloveman Richard Bannister.

Gihan Koralage batted with intent and innovation to make 45 (48 balls) before being adjudged leg before wicket to Dave Chaplin (2-37).

Scarborough CC's Clarke Doughney added 24 as the hosts set a target of 161. Photo by Simon Dobson

Clarke Doughney added 24, but fine bowling from Liam Easton, who claimed 2-31 from nine overs, slowed the scoring rate as Scarborough posted a below par 160-7.

Redshaw produced a probing new ball spell to claim two quick wickets and once Hayden WIlliamson claimed 3-31, Bridge were 94-5.

But Dom Rhodes was in a devastating mood, hitting a brutal, unbeaten 86 from just 46 balls to see his side to a four-wicket win with 7.2 overs to spare.

The firsts finish their campaign next Saturday at Driffield.

Scarborough all-rounder Gihan Koralage top scored for the hosts with an inventive 45. Photo by Simon Dobson

Clifton Alliance were crowned YPLN champions following a 159 run dismantling of Sheriff Hutton Bridge.

A brilliant innings from Dan Artley was the centrepiece of Scarborough seconds’ 277-9 from their 42 overs at Kirkella.

The young keeper-batsman hit a superb 81 from just 48 deliveries, an innings which included 12 fours and four sixes.

Ashley Wills claimed 3-63 for the home side.

Stamford Bridge's Luke Smith draws a edge from Scarborough CC's Jack Redshaw to strike early. Photo by Simon Dobson

Stephen Foster replied with 30 but spin twins Ben Squires and Alfie Wood bowled with excellent control to squeeze the hosts batting line up.

Squires claimed 3-27, while Wood took 3-37 as Kirkella ended all out on 159.

David Snowball’s team end their season with a home fixture against Middleton and North Dalton with a noon start, knowing a win will secure a top six finish ahead of a league restructure in the winter.