Hosts Scarborough CC lose to Stamford Bridge, Dan Artley stars in Scarborough 2nds win
With the game reduced to 36 overs following morning rain, the visiting team decided to field first and Luke Smith (2-33) struck a double blow, writes Simon Dobson.
The former Snainton paceman removed opening pair Jack Redshaw and Rob Pinder (23), both batsmen caught behind by ex-Ganton gloveman Richard Bannister.
Gihan Koralage batted with intent and innovation to make 45 (48 balls) before being adjudged leg before wicket to Dave Chaplin (2-37).
Clarke Doughney added 24, but fine bowling from Liam Easton, who claimed 2-31 from nine overs, slowed the scoring rate as Scarborough posted a below par 160-7.
Redshaw produced a probing new ball spell to claim two quick wickets and once Hayden WIlliamson claimed 3-31, Bridge were 94-5.
But Dom Rhodes was in a devastating mood, hitting a brutal, unbeaten 86 from just 46 balls to see his side to a four-wicket win with 7.2 overs to spare.
The firsts finish their campaign next Saturday at Driffield.
Clifton Alliance were crowned YPLN champions following a 159 run dismantling of Sheriff Hutton Bridge.
A brilliant innings from Dan Artley was the centrepiece of Scarborough seconds’ 277-9 from their 42 overs at Kirkella.
The young keeper-batsman hit a superb 81 from just 48 deliveries, an innings which included 12 fours and four sixes.
Ashley Wills claimed 3-63 for the home side.
Stephen Foster replied with 30 but spin twins Ben Squires and Alfie Wood bowled with excellent control to squeeze the hosts batting line up.
Squires claimed 3-27, while Wood took 3-37 as Kirkella ended all out on 159.
David Snowball’s team end their season with a home fixture against Middleton and North Dalton with a noon start, knowing a win will secure a top six finish ahead of a league restructure in the winter.