Beyond Housing Community Connector Coordinator Stephanie Lake (left) presents the new Beyond Housing sponsored strip to the Scarborough Ladies U14 team, with their Manager Colin Hepples (right).

Playing 11 aside for the first time, the hosts soon acclimatised to the pitch size and played some excellent football.

Alesha Grime led the scoring charts netting five, midfield maestros Jemima Chapman and Gracie McLaughlin netted a brace apiece with solo strikes from Sienna Wiiliams and Lola Bayes completing the rout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough Ladies Under-16s lost 5-2 against Redcar in the County Cup.

Redcar raced into a 3-0 lead, Lil Scott pulling a goal back before the break.

Lucy Fairbank scored to make it 3-2, but two breakaway sealed the win for Redcar.

Boro player of the match was keeper Lucy Webster