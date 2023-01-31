Hosts Scarborough Ladies Under-14s earn 11-0 County Cup triumph
Scarborough Ladies Under-14s set up a County Cup quarter-final at Boro Rangers after easing to an 11-0 home win against Linthorpe Clarets.
Playing 11 aside for the first time, the hosts soon acclimatised to the pitch size and played some excellent football.
Alesha Grime led the scoring charts netting five, midfield maestros Jemima Chapman and Gracie McLaughlin netted a brace apiece with solo strikes from Sienna Wiiliams and Lola Bayes completing the rout.
Scarborough Ladies Under-16s lost 5-2 against Redcar in the County Cup.
Redcar raced into a 3-0 lead, Lil Scott pulling a goal back before the break.
Lucy Fairbank scored to make it 3-2, but two breakaway sealed the win for Redcar.
Boro player of the match was keeper Lucy Webster