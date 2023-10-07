Hosts Scarborough RUFC see off Sandal in Yorkshire Cup thriller to net first win of season

James Long races away to score the hosts' second try.

In windy conditions, it was Matty Jones’ side who got off to a quick start and they made sure that the home crowd had something to shout about in the early exchanges, writes Charlie Hopper.

In the 11th minute Euan Govier was presented with the perfect opportunity to break through and score under the posts for a 7-0 lead.

The visitors responded well and reduced the deficit in the 17th minute couresty of an unconverted try from a driving maul. Scarborough were then reduced to 14 men, when Sam Else was shown a yellow card and Sandal made the extra man count by scoring on the brink of half-time.

Rhys Davies celebrates his try, which put Scarborough 28-20 ahead v Sandal.

Fly-half Adams found himself in space and scored his sides second try of the match to head into the break with a 10-7 lead.

The second half got underway, and Scarborough took the lead once again courtesy of winger James Long.

Joe Davies broke clear down the pitch before Long collected the pass and sprinted clear to score. Connor Ward added the extras for 14-10.

The Regional 1 North East outfit then showed their quality with back-to-back tries in the 63rd and 68th minute. Firstly, Bainbridge scored in the corner before Pitchford finished off a continued period of pressure for 20-14.

Connor Ward in action. PHOTOS BY ANDY STANDING

Hooker Jake Lyon then came agonisingly close to bagging a try of his own but it was ruled out by referee Josh Walker.

The home side, who were without a win this season, came roaring back and took a narrow one-point lead in the 73rd minute.

Davies looked to offload to Ward but the Sandal man prevented the pass. Walker awarded a penalty try and showed the Sandal man a yellow card.

In the final exchanges, Scarborough cemented the victory as Davies kicked the ball past the defender before collecting and scoring.

Euan Govier races forward for Scarborough.

The visitors had the final say in the game and scored a try out wide after they took the penalty quickly. The conversion sailed wide, and the referee brought the game to an end, as Scarborough won 28-25.