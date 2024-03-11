Hosts Scarborough RUFC’s Yorkshire Cup run halted by derby loss to Driffield

Scarborough RUFC’s run in the Yorkshire Cup came to an end after Driffield ran out 41-7 winners on a breezy afternoon at Silver Royd.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 11th Mar 2024, 10:05 GMT
Scarborough RUFC in action during their Yorkshire Cup loss to Driffield.Scarborough RUFC in action during their Yorkshire Cup loss to Driffield.
Scarborough RUFC in action during their Yorkshire Cup loss to Driffield.

Neither side managed to take control in the early exchanges with the visitors having an early chance through the boot of James Watts only for the penalty to drift wide, writes Charlie Hopper.

Despite putting in a strong defensive performance in the opening 28 minutes, the visitors took the lead with a converted try.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Joe Robinson pounced on a loose ball and broke clear to score under the posts.

Most Popular
Tom Harrison gets to grips with a Driffield player. PHOTOS BY ANDY STANDINGTom Harrison gets to grips with a Driffield player. PHOTOS BY ANDY STANDING
Tom Harrison gets to grips with a Driffield player. PHOTOS BY ANDY STANDING

Robinson was then shown a yellow card, immediately after the restart, for an infringement at the ruck.

Matty Jones’ side came agonisingly close to a response when Joe Davies was held up over the line in the 32nd minute.

In the 35th minute, Driffield doubled their lead courtesy of Adam Brankley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Number 8 made a run from deep and cut through the defence to score. Watts added the conversion for 14-0 at the break.

The home side look to power past Driffield in Saturday's match.The home side look to power past Driffield in Saturday's match.
The home side look to power past Driffield in Saturday's match.

The second half started in positive fashion for Scarborough as they went close, but a handling error halted their progress.

Driffield then extended their lead even further as Watts kicked a straightforward penalty.

The score stretched to 22-0 just minutes later as Brankley doubled his own tally in the 48th minute.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Scarborough supporters, who had braved the conditions, finally had something to shout about in the 59th minute.

Driffield look to halt a Scarborough RUFC run in the cup clash.Driffield look to halt a Scarborough RUFC run in the cup clash.
Driffield look to halt a Scarborough RUFC run in the cup clash.

Winger Jonty Holloway took the penalty quickly and raced clear to give his side hope. Tom Harrison added the extras for 22-7.

The celebrations were short living however as Robbie Rix intercepted a pass and ran from halfway to score out wide.

It was 34-7 in the 67th minute when Ryan Murray finished off a well worked try to extend his side’s advantage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A converted try from Kyle Turner made it 41-7 before Ben Johnson was shown a yellow card for not being back 10 metres.

Driffield rounded off a comfortable win by kicking a penalty into touch to book their place in the Yorkshire Cup final.

Glossop are the visitors to Silver Royd next weekend and Jones’ side look to make it seven victories in a row in the league.