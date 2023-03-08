Hosts Snainton hit for six by Beckett League Division One pacesetters Amotherby & Swinton

Rosedale lost 2-0 at Thornton-le-Dale

The hosts kicked off with a depleted squad and it clearly showed, in fact player-manager Neil Fryirs said that his side were annihilated in the first half when his side conceded three goals in a five-minute spell twice to go in at the interval six goals down.

The only positive that Snainton can take from the game is that they didn’t concede further in the second half.

The Amotherby & Swinton goals were scored by Nathan Cross, Mathew Webster (2), Sam Flinton, Ryan Gaughan and George Peirson.

Amotherby’s Man of the Match was their two-goal hero Webster.

Thornton-le-Dale won 2-0 at home to Rosedale.

The home side scored a goal in each half to clinch victory, an own goal in the first half thanks to Rosedale skipper Paul Allsopp, and a Myles Dale goal in the second half to double their score.

Man of the Match winners were centre-back Luke Bancroft for Thornton, and ex-Thornton player Graham Atkinson for Rosedale.

newitts.com Beckett Football League results for Saturday March 4

Division 1: Snainton 0 Amotherby & Swinton 6, Thornton le Dale 2 Rosedale 0.

Division 2: Amotherby & Swinton Res 0 Goal Sports 0, Duncombe Park Res 1 Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy 1, Rillington Rovers 0 Goldsborough 5, The Valley 5 Heslerton 1.

Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy Round 3: Bagby & Balk 0 Wombleton Wanderers 3, Kirkbymoorside Res 1 Ayton 4.

Fixtures for Saturday March 11, Kick-off 2pm

Division 1: Kirkbymoorside Res v Amotherby & Swinton, Kirkdale United v Bagby and Balk, Thornton le Dale v Ryedale Sports Club.

Division 2: Duncombe Park Reserves v Goldsborough, Filey Town Reserves v Goal Sports, Rillington Rovers v Sinnington, Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy v Heslerton.

Ryedale Hospital Cup Round 3: Ayton v Union Rovers, Wombleton Wanderers v The Valley.

Scarborough & District FA Harbour Cup semi-final: Rosedale v Edgehill Res.