Hosts Union Rovers beat Filey Town Reserves 5-0 in Ryedale Hospital Cup clash

The only newitts.com Beckett Football League game to survive the big freeze last weekend was top-flight Union Rovers’ home Ryedale Hospital Cup 5-0 win against second division Filey Town Reserves at Malton’s 3G pitch.

By The Newsroom
3 hours ago - 1 min read
The Union Rovers Man of the Match was Zac Holmes against Filey Town Reserves.
Filey started brightly with some good passing and playing a defensive high line with Craig Oliver and Robbie Harrison at the heart of their defence, writes Keith Sales.

It took Union 30 minutes to break the deadlock when their forward Dean Sleightholme latched on to a midfield pass from Lee Timms and slotted his shot past the Filey keeper Tom Watson.

The second half saw Union step up a gear and double their lead. Filey’s best chance came when Johnny Keable beat the offside trap but pulled his shot wide of the target, and Rovers soon added three more goals to seal a convincing win.

Dean Sleightholme put Union Rovers ahead at home to Filey Town Reserves.
The Rovers second-half goals were scored by Timms (2), Zac Holmes, and Harry Thistleton, with assists by Thistleton, Luke Jackson, and Aiden Blakemore.

The Man of the Match winners for Union were Timms and Holmes, the Filey award was won by Harrison.

Results for Saturday December 10

Division One: Kirkdale Utd v Kirkbymoorside Reserves - postponed.

Division Two: Amotherby & Swinton Reserves v Wombleton Wanderers, Duncombe Park Res v Rillington Rovers – all postponed.

FileyTom Watson