Hosts Union Rovers beat Filey Town Reserves 5-0 in Ryedale Hospital Cup clash
The only newitts.com Beckett Football League game to survive the big freeze last weekend was top-flight Union Rovers’ home Ryedale Hospital Cup 5-0 win against second division Filey Town Reserves at Malton’s 3G pitch.
Filey started brightly with some good passing and playing a defensive high line with Craig Oliver and Robbie Harrison at the heart of their defence, writes Keith Sales.
It took Union 30 minutes to break the deadlock when their forward Dean Sleightholme latched on to a midfield pass from Lee Timms and slotted his shot past the Filey keeper Tom Watson.
The second half saw Union step up a gear and double their lead. Filey’s best chance came when Johnny Keable beat the offside trap but pulled his shot wide of the target, and Rovers soon added three more goals to seal a convincing win.
The Rovers second-half goals were scored by Timms (2), Zac Holmes, and Harry Thistleton, with assists by Thistleton, Luke Jackson, and Aiden Blakemore.
The Man of the Match winners for Union were Timms and Holmes, the Filey award was won by Harrison.
Results for Saturday December 10
Division One: Kirkdale Utd v Kirkbymoorside Reserves - postponed.
Division Two: Amotherby & Swinton Reserves v Wombleton Wanderers, Duncombe Park Res v Rillington Rovers – all postponed.
Ryedale Hospital Cup Round Two: Union Rovers 5 Filey Town Res 0 – all other games postponed.