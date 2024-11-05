Hosts West Pier power to Newitts Football League Ryedale Hospital Cup win against top-flight side Goal Sports

Heslerton striker Matty Bean who hit all four goals in the victory over Sinnington on Saturday.

​Division Two side West Pier eased to a 4-1 home win against top-flight Goal Sports in the Newitts Beckett League Ryedale Hospital Cup on Saturday at Sherburn.

The hosts had a comfortable journey into the next round with a brace of goals from in-form striker Declan Richardson and strikes from club stalwart Martin Cooper and John Grayston, writes Andy Stanton.

Simon Coupland grabbed consolation for the visitors inside the final five minutes.

In the same competition two Division One sides progressed, Snainton coming out on top away at sedcond division promotion-chasers Goldsborough with first half goals from Josh Lewis and Rob Holt, Ryan Roe with the solitary reply for the hosts.

Heslerton scorer Matty Bean gives high fives to his strike partner and goalmaker Morgan Kendrew during the dramatic win at Sinnington. Photos by Cherie Allardice

Amotherby & Swinton were 5-0 victors at home to Bagby & Balk.

Thornton Dale had the opportunity to grab top spot in Division One, if they could overcome travelling Ayton.

The visitors however, settled quicker in the early exchanges bringing two excellent stops from Dales temporary keeper Tim Whincup. Thornton gained a little respite midway through the half as they took the lead from a Morgan Elven strike.

Ayton drew level just before the interval through Bradley Marshall.

The second half began with Ayton in the ascendancy, Thornton again in debt to their keeper. The hosts began to grow into the game and with 10 minutes remaining their captain, and man of the match Myles Dale earned all three points with a free-kick from 25 yards, firing Thornton to top spot.

It was an all-Dale Derby at Crayke, the temporary home of Kirkdale United as they welcomed Rosedale.

The hosts took an early lead inside 15 minutes as recent signing Jack Coldbeck struck on his return to the club. The visitors would reply through James King before Glen Forrester regained the advantage for Kirkdale, extended even further by Danny Dobson.

Rosedale would pull a goal back on the stroke of halftime with a Josh Butler effort.

The second period saw Coldbeck grab his second and Kirkdale’s fourth only for Rosedale to reply immediately, King once more finishing well.

As the game headed into the final ten minutes a lapse in concentration by the home side allowed Rosedale’s Man of the Match King to notch his second treble of the season and his team’s somewhat unexpected equaliser. Mark Parris impressed at the heart of the Kirkdale midfield.​

Division Two featured the top versus bottom clash as Heslerton travelled to Sinnington, still winless in the league.

The hosts however, settled in the game much quicker than Heslerton who found it difficult to get their quick passing game going.

The opening period was starved of real goal scoring opportunities but Sinners would take the lead through ex-Heslerton striker Jordan Anderson, the shot taking a wicked deflection off visiting captain Olly Stanton, thus wrong footing the keeper.

The home side would be two to the good as they approached the interval, inevitably it would be Anderson once more, this time a fine finish.

The second half began with a slight change in formation for Heslerton which led to a much better hold on the game, highlighted around the hour mark as striker Matty Bean scored two goals in two minutes, assists from Stanton and Morgan Kendrew.

Sinnington were not deterred & with the game end to end took the lead once again from an Alfie Suggitt header.

The advantage was short lived with Kendrew now in full flight down the right as his cross into the box found Bean once more to level things up and complete his hat-trick.

Heslerton were now on a roll and it would be the same combination, a pinpoint cross into the box from Kendrew, and a classy finish from Bean that would see Heslerton ahead for the first time that afternoon before they managed the game to its conclusion.

Four goal Matty Bean took the Player of the Day honours for Heslerton, with an impressive performance in midfield from Ethan Chan matched by the creativity of Morgan Kendrew.

Third-placed Danby hosted Slingsby at Easton Lane and took the lead following clever play from Jack Dowson, Kyle Clacherty putting the home side ahead.

They doubled the advantage through Ryan Hewison from the penalty spot before Rhys Mould made it three.

Harvey Clacherty looked to have given Danby a four-goal advantage going into half-time but Slingsby would latch onto a mistake from the hosts keeper, Luke Dawson finishing well.

The second period would see Danby continue the dominance with Kyle Clacherty scoring before pressure from both Clacherty brothers resulted in Slingsby firing into their own net.

As the game drew to a close Harvey Clacherty would put Danby in seventh heaven, Jack Spark once more impressing for the moorland club.

Ryedale earned a much needed three points as they overcame visiting Fishburn Park Academy.

Elliot Coates gave the below strength Whitby side an early lead on five minutes with Ryedale drawing level through skipper Brody Norton-Hunter.

The home side’s captain would then grab his second before Fishburn levelled early in the second period, a strike from Rueben Mason.

The Pickering side would respond as stalwart Ben Thompson gave his side the lead once more and with the makeshift visitors tiring it was left to Luke Dixon to increase the hosts’ lead with two further goals .