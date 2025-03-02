Hosts Whitby Town beaten by Worksop Town’s injury-time double

Whitby Town lost 3-1 at home to Worksop Town. Photo by Brian Murfield

Whitby Town suffered a 3-1 loss against their Worksop Town counterparts in the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a goalless first-half, Whitby fell behind at the Towbar Express Stadium through Luke Hall's curling strike before they dragged themselves back level through Lewis Hawkins' deflected effort, writes Liam Ryder.

But in second-half stoppage time, Aaron Martin put Worksop back in front before Aleksandrs Starcenko added a third on the break which ultimately condemned Whitby to defeat against the Tigers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Liddle made two changes from the side which suffered a 1-0 defeat against Prescot Cables the previous weekend as Nathan McGinley, signed from Spennymoor Town in the build-up to the Worksop clash, was handed his full debut, while Michael Woods was passed fit to start after missing the Seasiders' outing at Valerie Park.

Lewis, centre, celebrates with his Whitby Town teammates after making it 1-1 late on at home to Worksop Town. Photo by Brian Murfield

Whitby made a bright start and could have have a penalty within the opening five minutes after Layton Watts broke into the opposition's area, going to ground under challenge from Tommy Taylor.

Referee Macauley Gibson deemed it to be neither a foul or an act of simulation, resulting in a goal-kick being awarded.

Vaughan Redford, an attack-minded midfield player, went close to netting a headed effort as the Worksop man met the ball at the back post following a delivery from the right, but he struck wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Hawkins had Taylor troubled after emphatically meeting Aaron Haswell's left-wing cross with his head, however, like Redford at the other end, he was unable to find the target as he headed over.

Whitby Town lost 3-1 at home to Worksop Town. Photo by Brian Murfield

Keeper Taylor, who formerly turned out for rivals Scarborough, was in action on the half-hour mark after making a big save to keep out Haswell who’d found space to shoot low after being picked out on the counter-attack.

In the 57th minute, Whitby trailed as Hall, introduced at half-time from the substitutes' bench, broke the deadlock, picking the ball up on the edge of the penalty area before unleashing a finessed strike into the bottom left-hand corner.

Hall was unable to extend Worksop’s lead four minutes later as he failed to make a clean connection with the ball following Martin's ball in, seeing the ball fly wide of Shane Bland's post despite him finding himself free inside the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seasiders keeper Bland produced an excellent reaction save to deny Redford as he sprung quickly on a header which had to be tipped away.

But Whitby responded well, going close through Connor Smith who forced a save from Taylor after bringing the ball forwards and finding space to shoot on his left foot.

And they were rewarded for their efforts in the 83rd minute as Hawkins scored for Whitby, latching onto Mitch Curry's low cross in the box before placing a low first-time effort into the net via a deflection.

However, in the third minute of four added time, Whitby conceded a harsh blow as, after the Town defence were unable to clear their lines, Martin found space at the back post to fire an effort past Bland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just a minute later, Worksop hit a third through Starcenko, controlling the ball following an upfield pass before finding the top right-hand corner.

Despite a spirited Blues’ effort against second-placed Worksop, this was bitter disappointment for Whitby in their relegation battle.