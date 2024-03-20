Jacob Gratton scores the second-half penalty to get Whitby back into the match. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Johnson's close-range finish opened the scoring for the Lions before Josef Wheatley was sent off for Town following a comment which seemed to catch a nerve with referee Christopher Ellis who dismissed the midfielder for a sarcastic comment, "you should get a white Guiseley shirt on" which was deemed to be 'abusive language', writes Liam Ryder.

Tongue doubled the visitors’ lead in the second half before Jacob Gratton's penalty gave Whitby something to fight for in the final 20 minutes. To Town’s credit, it was difficult to tell which side had 11 players on the pitch and which had 10. Guiseley would also end the match a player down as Aiden Walker picked up his second yellow card in stoppage-time, an incident which always looked likely to happen for someone unfortunate given the number of bookings handed out in a chaotic second half under the Turnbull lights.

Nathan Haslam made two changes from the side which drew 1-1 with Bradford PA as Wheatley, Aaron Haswell and Connor Smith came in for Max Howells, Junior Mondal and Nathan Thomas.

Guiseley's Ollie Brown receives a second yellow from referee Christopher Ellis.

Wheatley's start was the first since the Blues' win at Guiseley in August where he was substituted following a groin injury that ruled out for a lengthy period of time.

The visitors, occupying fifth spot in the NPL Premier Division, went close to taking the lead inside the opening three minutes as Tongue's free-kick from distance flew just over the bar.

Whitby's first opening came thanks to some fantastic running from Haswell who slipped a neat through ball into the path of Alfie Doherty who then lay the ball off to Connor Smith, however his fierce strike from a tight angle drifted wide of the post.

In the 20th minute, Guiseley took the lead through Johnson's tap-in. As Tongue's corner from the left was not cleared, the ball cannoned back off the post into the path of Johnson who couldn't miss.

Whitby Town skipper Dan Rowe wins a header.

Tongue went close to doubling Guiseley's advantage minutes later as the former Hyde midfielder latched onto a loose ball on the edge of the area, but his strike was blocked by the legs of Shane Bland.

Doherty then fired wide for the Seasiders, in similar fashion to Smith earlier in the half.

On the stroke of half time came the controversial sending-off of Wheatley, a red card which stunned the Towbar Express Stadium into great confusion in all corners.

In the second half, Haswell almost got his side level as the versatile midfielder drove forwards before his low effort was dragged wide of Oliver Battersby's left-hand post.

Priestley Griffiths then came agonisingly close as he rattled the woodwork with a strike from the edge of the 18-yard box.

But in the 68th minute, Guiseley extended their lead through Tongue's accurate strike into the bottom corner.

After a soft free-kick was awarded on the right-wing, the ball fell kindly for Tongue who took a couple of touches before rifling home beyond Bland.

Guiseley's goal cushion was reduced to one on 72nd minutes as sub Howells was brought down inside the area.

Gratton stepped up to emphatically fire his penalty down the middle beyond Battersby.

Another sub, Thomas, should have got levelled in stoppage time as he somehow missed a huge chance at the back post after the ball was played across the face of goal.

With only Battersby to beat, he put the ball wide.

Walker, already on a booking following the penalty incident, saw red in the fourth minute of six added following a challenge on Coleby Shepherd who was venturing forwards from left-back.