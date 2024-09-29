Hosts Whitby Town frustrated by Matlock Town goalkeeper Ravenhill in goalless draw

Joseph Gibson shoots for Whitby Town at home to Matlock Town. Photo by Brian Murfield

Early-season strugglers Whitby Town and Matlock Town played out a goalless draw at the Towbar Express Stadium on Saturday, however the Seasiders will feel they perhaps could have taken maximum points.

Whitby were denied by some excellent goalkeeping from Rogan Ravenhill several times throughout the match with Alfie Doherty, Stephen Walker and Jassem Sukar all being prevented from giving Town a precious three points by the Matlock gloveman, writes Liam Ryder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being on top for the majority of the game, Nathan Haslam's side were unable to find a breakthrough in front of goal, however they were grateful for Shane Bland in the early exchanges when he tipped Reece Kendall's effort from distance onto the post.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haslam, who was left with a somewhat depleted squad, introduced Nathan Thomas from the start after his impressive substitute appearance in the previous week's 3-1 loss at Workington, while Alfie Doherty also made a return to the starting 11. Jake Charles and Josef Wheatley were unavailable for personal reasons.

Stephen Walker on the attack for the Blues. Photo by Brian Murfield

It was certainly Matlock who began in the brightest fashion. In addition to Bland's save from Kendall, Campbell Darcy timed a lunge well to block an early strike following a counter attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitby's first real opportunity came in the 28th minute courtesy of Stephen Walker. Walker got his head to Thomas' right-wing cross, but scewed his effort wide.

A vulnerability the Seasiders found in the visitors' defence the first half was a quick throw-in routine from Thomas. Twice he found Walker, however Town's number nine for the day found the side netting first, before dragging an effort wide with his second opportunity of this nature.

In the 31st minute, Whitby looked certain to take the lead when Doherty fired a fierce low strike towards goal. The former Middlesbrough youngster would have had every right to run off celebrating in any other match, but somehow Rogan Ravenhill instinctively kept his effort out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Gell in action for Whitby Town in goalless draw at home to Matlock Town. PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Gary Liddle forced Ravenhill into a more routine save shortly after, while Thomas did the hard work by beating Kendall before curling a relatively tame strike into the hands of the visiting keeper.

Much like in the first half, it was Matlock who created the early opportunities in the second 45 minutes at the Towbar Express Stadium. Sub Curtis Durose, formerly of Scarborough Athletic, saw his strike blocked well by another half-time change, Sam Collins.

But again, Whitby didn't let the away side have chance to get on top too much as they were soon looking for an opener once again. Walker found the ball at his feet inside the area but once again Ravenhill was in his way, and when the keeper wasn't in his way, there was a Matlock defender in the 66th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Gibson was another name to see his route to goal blocked by Matlock's young shot-stopper, however he looked beaten by his own player on minute 71 as Thomas' low ball into the box was sliced over the crossbar by a defender.

With the score still level late on, Walker had a half-chance in the final minute of normal time, hitting an effort over the bar, however the Turnbull Ground was filled with hope deep in stoppage time when Whitby were awarded a free-kick right on the edge of the area.

Walker stepped up to drill a low effort on goal which Ravenhill saved, before Jassem Sukar was denied on the follow-up to sum up a frustrating afternoon on home soil for the Seasiders.

Whitby return to action on Saturday, 5th October with a visit from Newton Aycliffe in the Isuzu FA Trophy Third Qualifying Round.